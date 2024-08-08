Egypt reports remittances rise amid currency depreciation

(MENAFN) In June, the Central of Egypt reported a significant rise in remittances from Egyptians working abroad, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth. Remittances surged by 65.9 percent year-on-year, reaching approximately USD2.6 billion, up from about USD1.5 billion in June 2023. This increase reflects a continued upward trend in transfers, which have more than doubled compared to pre-reform levels in February 2024, when remittances were around USD1.3 billion. Over the period from April to June 2024, remittances totaled about USD7.5 billion, representing a 61.4 percent increase compared to USD4.6 billion in the same period the previous year.



The growth in remittances comes amid significant changes in Egypt's monetary policy. The Egyptian pound has experienced a dramatic devaluation, reaching 49.16 pounds against the US dollar on Tuesday. This devaluation follows the Central Bank's decision in March 2024 to allow a record fall in the pound’s value, after implementing a substantial interest rate hike of 600 basis points. The currency’s value dropped from 30.91 pounds to around 50 pounds per dollar, marking a decline of about 60 percent. This unprecedented depreciation has contributed to the surge in remittances, as expatriates take advantage of the weaker currency to send money back home.



