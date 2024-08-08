Teamup And The Collective Association Forge Strategic Partnership To Elevate Financial Education For College Athletes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Collective Association (TCA) proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with TeamUp ( ), a leading money management tailored for college athletes. This strategic collaboration will integrate innovative education solutions that

advance TCA's mission of empowering NIL collectives nationwide.

Elevating Financial

Management and

Education

For

College



TeamUp is an easy-to-use money management platform for student athletes. Coaches and athletic directors can use TeamUp to schedule and transfer per diems directly into individual accounts, while students spend safely and build their credit score along the way.

The partnership between TCA and TeamUp will provide TCA member collectives with early access to TeamUp's state-of-the-art financial education resources, products, and programs. TeamUp's platform

of financial and educational products

designed specifically

to support

college athletes' financial growth offers a comprehensive suite of financial tools

to enhance

personal finance management and credit building. Key features include secured credit cards, advanced money management tools, and an extensive financial literacy library.

This collaboration will enable TCA member collectives to equip their athletes with invaluable financial skills while addressing

a critical need for NIL collectives seeking sustainable revenue streams while supporting athletes' financial growth.

This partnership stands out by focusing on educational and financial empowerment, providing comprehensive tools and education to help athletes make informed financial decisions, improve

their

financial

well-being,

and prepare

them for future endeavors. Ultimately, this partnership will create

a more financially savvy generation of college athletes.



"We're thrilled to partner with TeamUp and welcome them to the TCA Family! Their commitment to making a real educational difference in the NIL space is commendable," said Russell White, President of The Collective Association. "NIL collectives nationwide

strive to provide

resources that

prepare athletes for life after sports, and this partnership significantly advances that goal. TeamUp's platform, including their financial literacy library and

credit-building tools, will be transformative for our members and the athletes they serve."

Alan Akina, CEO of TeamUp, echoed this enthusiasm: "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower

universities and

organizations

that represent

college

athletes. We are excited to support TCA members in optimizing their financial strategies and providing athletes with the tools they need for financial success."

About The Collective Association:

The Collective Association (TCA) represents over 40 NIL Collectives across the country, including the majority of schools in the Power 4 conference. TCA recently expanded its offerings to include top Group of 5 collectives, furthering its mission to support and empower college athletes.

About TeamUp:

TeamUp is an easy-to-use money management platform focused on serving the needs of athletic teams, from youth to college

and professional sports. Collectives, coaches, and athletic directors at the college level can use TeamUp to schedule and transfer NIL, per diems, and scholarships directly into individual accounts where student athletes can spend safely and build their credit scores.



