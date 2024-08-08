Tom Cat Bakery Unveils Artisan Japanese Milk Breads

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Collaboration with Yamazaki Baking of Japan to Develop Authentic Flavors and Textures for Foodservice and Grocery Retail customers.

Tom Cat Bakery, a mainstay in New York's Four-Star dining scene for nearly 40 years, announces its latest creation: a line of artisanal Japanese Milk Bread products for both Retail and Foodservice customers. Developed in collaboration with Japan's renowned Yamazaki Baking, these breads seamlessly merge authentic Japanese baking traditions with Tom Cat's impeccable American artisan standards.

Tom Cat Bakery's new artisan Japanese Milk Bread Shokupan sandwich bread.

Tom Cat Bakery's new artisan Japanese Milk Bread Pullapart Rolls.

Before Japanese milk bread became popular, Tom Cat Bakery embarked on developing the best milk bread in the US.

Working with the experts at Yamazaki Baking of Japan, Tom Cat acquired special equipment to follow the yudane method, in which flour and water are pre-cooked and added to the dough, creating the signature springy and fluffy texture expected in a true Shokupan. In keeping with Tom Cat's tradition of using only the best, all-natural ingredients, their Japanese milk bread gets its rich, delicious flavor from generous amounts of heavy cream and honey.

In addition to the Shokupan sandwich loaf, Tom Cat has also created a seeded pullapart roll and a burger bun to offer professional and home chefs new ways to use this delicious milk bread.

The Japanese Milk Bread products are available immediately to Foodservice customers through Dot Foods and to Grocery Retailers in new Tom Cat-branded retail packaging.

About Tom Cat Bakery

Tom Cat Bakery, New York City's leading artisan bakery has been served on our city's finest tables for over 35 years. Since 1987, we have been handcrafting fine Italian, European style, and French breads in various shapes, including dinner rolls, buns, baguettes, batards, boules, pullman loaves, and gourmet sandwich rolls. Our breads are baked to order and delivered daily to the New York Metropolitan area. Tom Cat's bread is on the tables at New York's Four-Star restaurants, landmark hotels, and leading sandwich chains. To meet the demand of chefs and retailers across the country, we also sell fully baked frozen artisan breads. For more information, visit .

