Becker's Honors Chris Blackerby As A Black Leader To Know In Healthcare

Chris Blackerby, CEO of Incisive Consultants, made Becker's Hospital Review 2024 edition of the "Black Healthcare Leaders to Know" list for the second year in a row.

Diversity in leadership, particularly at the executive level, lends healthcare organizations a

broader perspective and a deeper understanding of their clients and employees. The leaders

featured on this list work tirelessly to advance their organizations and communities.

Chris Blackerby, Co-founder & CEO of Incisive Consultants

The nationwide list honors Black leaders for their commitment to the healthcare field – their viewpoints are crucial to the foundation of organizations, programs and partnerships that foster health equity and inclusion. Becker's Healthcare is honored to highlight Chris Blackerby, whose work at Incisive Consultants contributes to positive patient experiences and paves the way for the next generation of leaders.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by Becker's Healthcare as one of the Top Black Leaders in Healthcare for the second consecutive year. This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Incisive Consultants team, who continually strive to transform healthcare through innovative solutions and exceptional service. Our commitment to excellence and inclusivity drives us forward as we work to make a positive impact in the industry. Thank you to Becker's for this recognition, and congratulations to all the incredible leaders featured on this list."

Based out of St. Louis, Missouri, Blackerby is the Co-founder and CEO of Incisive Consultants. Since 2018, he's led the company to incredible growth year over year. Notably, Incisive was named one of the fastest growing tech companies out of the Midwest for three consecutive years. With a persistent focus on world-class client service, cultivating a vibrant company culture, and demonstrating unrelenting dedication to making a tangible impact through philanthropy, Blackerby aims to inspire, encourage, and empower his colleagues to be the absolute best versions of themselves.

About Incisive Consultants

Incisive Consultants was founded in 2018 as a minority-owned Healthcare IT consulting firm committed to culture, innovation, and value-based principles. Specializing in digitally transforming healthcare organizations with an emphasis on Epic EHR software, Incisive holds a strong reputation for providing world-class EHR consulting services that leverage technology to improve patient care.

