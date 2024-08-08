Energy Toolbase Launches ETB Consulting: A Comprehensive Solution For Solar And Energy Storage Optimization And Analysis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Outsource Your Analysis to Our Experts. Bankable Analysis Transparently Delivered in Days.

Energy Toolbase , a leading provider of solar and energy storage software solutions, is proud to announce its groundbreaking consulting service, ETB Consulting. This innovative offering streamlines and simplifies the process of assessing the value and viability of solar and storage projects by delivering customers a detailed Solar + Energy Storage Analysis. This analysis is available through a unique pay-as-you-go app specifically designed to streamline the process, providing you with actionable insights to boost your sales.

ETB Consulting

represents a significant milestone in project analysis, serving a wide range of stakeholders, including developers, facility managers, corporations, business owners, financiers, and investors. Leveraging expert analysis from a seasoned team, ETB Consulting navigates the complexities of solar and energy storage projects for you, to ensure maximum return on investment.

"The goal with ETB Consulting is to provide a comprehensive solution for developers seeking to unlock the full potential of their solar and energy storage projects by utilizing our team of experts," said Yulia Krivchenkova, Manager of Services at Energy Toolbase. "We understand the challenges developers face in evaluating project economics, and our team of experts is dedicated to delivering bankable analysis transparently and efficiently."

In every Solar + Energy Storage Analysis, ETB's team of solar and energy storage consultants provides a tailored approach to each solar and energy storage facility, conducting comprehensive economic analyses and providing recommendations on system sizing, rate tariffs, and incentive stacking strategies. Additionally, the service includes solar and battery system sizing optimization, preliminary solar PV design layout, revenue and incentive program assessment, and rate switch and tariff eligibility analysis with continued monitoring analysis and optimization over time.

The development of this innovative service reflects Energy Toolbase's commitment to customer success, incorporating project development expertise, quality assurance guarantees, and energy market insights. ETB Consulting is now available to assist customers in enhancing their solar and energy storage projects. Sign up for the app for free and request your first analysis. To learn more, register for our ETB Consulting Introduction webinar on Wednesday, September 4 at 2 pm EST.

About Energy Toolbase:

Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,500 distributed energy organizations worldwide.

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

Media Contact:

Tracy Fosterling

[email protected]

310-210-2392

