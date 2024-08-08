(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New consumer study highlights user demand and preferences for EV charging location and equipment

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates' recent study, EV Charging at Home: User Demand and Preferences , shows EV (electric vehicle) owners are more inclined than non-EV owners to adopt smart home technologies. Among EV owners, 72% have at least one smart home device, compared to 44% of households without an EV. Additionally, there is substantial interest among EV owners in allowing smart devices and utilities to manage home usage and coordinate charging with other appliances, particularly during peak periods.

Parks Associates: 72% of EV Owners Own Smart Home Technologies, Versus 44% of Non-EV Owners

Parks Associates' latest consumer study of 8,000 US Internet households investigates consumers' charging location and equipment preferences, charging behavior and frequency, user experience, affordability, and future expansion considerations.

"Charging can be a point of stress for EV owners, but they demonstrate interest in broader tech solutions that can coordinate energy usage, save costs, and conserve resources," said Daniel Holcomb , Senior Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "The majority of EV owners find it highly valuable to have EVs coordinating with other devices for charging, while 34% are willing to let utilities adjust EV charging times during peak energy demand. EV owners are primed for the use of other smart home technologies that have similar capabilities, and many already own the devices to enable these scenarios."

Companies such as Schneider Electric have pioneered home energy management systems that can coordinate both EV charging and other home appliances. The firm's EVlink Home Smart is designed to integrate into a complete home energy management ecosystem.

Partnerships are also driving this trend forward, such as the December announcement of the EV-Home Power Partnership between Resideo and Ford, which integrates EV charging with smart home systems, synchronizing energy usage across various home devices for better efficiency and cost management.

"Smart home device manufacturers and EV companies should explore partnerships that will create linkages within the home and simplify the management of household energy," Holcomb said. "The future of home energy will be characterized by coordinated and orchestrated systems that leverage demand response technologies, optimizing energy use and enhancing efficiency. EVs will have a big role in this future."

