LED Lighting And EV Charging Solutions Provider Orion To Present At Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conf. Wednesday, August 14Th At 12:15Pm ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANITOWOC. Wis., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and maintenance services solutions, will participate in the virtual Sidoti Microcap Wednesday, August 14th. CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will provide an overview presentation and answer investor questions, Wednesday, August 14th at 12:15pm ET, and will be available for virtual investor meetings the same day.

Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client. To register or request a meeting, please visit .

Orion Presentation Access

Date/Time: Wednesday, August 14th at 12:15pm ET URL: #/registration

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at .

