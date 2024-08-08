Membrane Separation Technology Market Is Expected To Be Valued At USD 84.13 Billion By 2033 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to a research report published by Exactitude Consultancy, Companies covered: SUEZ, Merck KGaA, Toray Industries Inc., Pentair plc, Hydranautics, AXEON Water Technologies, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hyflux Ltd., Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Corning Incorporated, HUBER SE, Pall Corporation, 3M Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

The global membrane separation technology market size was estimated at USD 36.06 billion in 2024 and is expected to register at USD 84.13 billion in 2033 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period.

To decrease biofilm development in the food and beverage sector, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended the use of reverse osmosis (RO) pre-filtration. This will enhance market expansion by increasing filter surface area and enhancing separation efficiency.

Membrane separation technology is predicted to gain popularity in the food and beverage processing industry due to increased demand for reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration separation technologies for eliminating pollutants from water, milk, and wine. Government rules for food safety and environmental control are projected to drive market expansion.

The worldwide population growth is putting a strain on current water resources and lowering water availability per capita. The recycling and reuse of municipal and industrial wastewater is boosting the need for membrane separation technologies. Increased per capita income fuels the demand for alcoholic drinks such as wine and beer, as well as dairy goods.

Technology Insights:

In 2021, reverse osmosis (RO) technology led the market, commanding a substantial revenue share of 42.0%. This dominance can be attributed to its extensive use across residential and industrial applications. The increasing preference for reverse osmosis over thermal desalination methods is anticipated to further accelerate the growth of this segment.

Microfiltration (MF) operates as a low-pressure separation process, employing membrane technology with open-pore structures and pore sizes ranging between 0.1 to 1 micron. It is primarily utilized in municipal water treatment and as a pre-treatment stage in desalination processes. Additionally, microfiltration is often integrated with other membrane technologies, such as reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, and ultrafiltration, to enhance liquid pre-treatment.

Ultrafiltration (UF) membranes, capable of filtering particles up to 5,000 times smaller than a human hair, boast a recovery rate of approximately 90-95%. This high efficiency makes ultrafiltration particularly effective for wastewater treatment and recycling. Moreover, its potential as an alternative to reverse osmosis in residential water purification systems promises notable water conservation benefits due to its superior recovery rate.

Nanofiltration (NF) sits between reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration in terms of membrane pore size and separation capabilities. With pores ranging from 1-5 nm and a molecular weight cut-off between 150 and 500 Dalton, nanofiltration membranes are effective for separating specific organic molecules but are less efficient in filtering salts.

Application Insights:

The water and wastewater treatment sector led the membrane separation technology market in 2021, representing a significant revenue share of 46.1%. This leadership is driven by stringent environmental regulations and mandates designed to promote effective water treatment and disposal. These regulations are encouraging industries to adopt advanced, eco-friendly wastewater treatment solutions, thus enhancing the demand for membrane technologies.

The burgeoning industrialization in emerging markets such as China, India, Vietnam, and Brazil is poised to drive further demand for membrane separation technologies. Technological advancements and increased R&D activities are expected to positively influence market growth, with new applications such as solvent recovery contributing to this trend.

In North America, rising disposable income is fueling the growth of the food and beverage sector. Membrane filtration technologies play a crucial role in this industry by ensuring the purity of water, milk, wine, and other products. Government regulations concerning food safety and pollution control are anticipated to boost the adoption of membrane filtration technologies within this segment.

The pharmaceutical industry is experiencing robust growth due to heightened investments in healthcare facilities, increased per capita income, advancements in diagnostic technology, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the expanding elderly population in developed nations such as the U.S., Germany, and Japan is expected to significantly drive demand for pharmaceutical products in the coming years.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific:

The Asia Pacific region led the global membrane separation technology market, holding a significant revenue share of 35.0% in 2021. The region is poised for substantial growth due to rapid industrialization and escalating environmental concerns in emerging economies. Key drivers include government initiatives aimed at enhancing water and wastewater treatment infrastructure in countries like India and China. These developments are anticipated to positively influence market growth throughout the forecast period.

North America:

North America is set to experience robust market expansion, driven by widespread adoption of membrane separation technologies across various industries. Notably, the demand for ultrafiltration is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% over the forecast period. This growth is largely attributed to stringent environmental regulations and performance standards established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which mandate advanced water filtration solutions.

Europe:

In Germany, the Federal Wastewater Charges Act enforces financial penalties on entities discharging wastewater into water bodies. This regulatory framework aims to reduce environmental contamination by incentivizing industries to adopt efficient wastewater treatment technologies. As a result, the legislation is expected to drive increased market demand for membrane separation solutions as industries seek to comply with stringent environmental standards.

Central & South America:

Central and South America are emerging as key regions for investments in mining and oil & gas exploration, driven by relatively low production costs and favorable regulatory environments. However, mining operations contribute to significant wastewater discharge, leading to environmental challenges. National governments and environmental agencies are anticipated to implement stricter regulations to mitigate water pollution, thereby boosting the demand for membrane separation technologies to address contamination issues.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The worldwide membrane separation technology market is extremely competitive, with numerous key players influencing market dynamics. These organisations engage in forward integration and leverage established distribution networks to reach clients in many locations. Investments and R&D efforts drive innovation, resulting in goods that are more durable and have higher flow rates. Manufacturers are creating specialised membrane solutions for a variety of sectors, including ones that meet FDA and EU food contact rules.

Prominent Players in the Global Membrane Separation Technology Market:



SUEZ

Merck KGaA

Toray Industries Inc.

Pentair plc

Hydranautics

AXEON Water Technologies

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hyflux Ltd.

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

HUBER SE

Pall Corporation

3M Company

Asahi Kasei Corporation DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Global Membrane Separation Technology Market Segmentation

By Technology







Microfiltration



Ultrafiltration



Nanofiltration Reverse Osmosis

By Application







Water & Wastewater Treatment



Industry Processing



Food & Beverage Processing



Pharmaceutical & Medical Others

By Regional



North America







U.S.







Canada







Mexico



Europe







Germany







France







Italy







U.K.







Spain







Russia



Asia Pacific







China







India







Japan







South Korea







Australia



Central & South America







Brazil







Argentina



Middle East & Africa







Saudi Arabia







South Africa

Quantitative Analysis -

- Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

- Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

- Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

