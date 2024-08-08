Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Is Expected To Be Valued At USD 671.76 Billion By 2033 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to a research report published by Exactitude Consultancy, Companies covered: BASF SE (Germany), Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany), The DOW Chemical Company (US), The Monsanto Company (US), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Belchim Crop Protection (Belgium), Reed Pacific Pty Limited (Australia), UPL Corporation Ltd. (India), EcoSafe Natural Products (Canada), GAT Microencapsulation Gmbh (Austria), China National Chemical Corporation (China), McLaughlin Gormley King Company (US), BotanoCap Ltd. Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Microencapsulated Pesticides Market. Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Size was valued at USD 296.45 billion in 2023. The Microencapsulated Pesticides Market industry is anticipated to grow from USD 333.98 billion in 2024 to USD 671.76 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period (2024-2032). Understanding Pests and Their Impact on Agriculture Pests, encompassing insects and various harmful organisms, pose significant threats to crops and animals. These pests often attack plants, feeding on foliage and burrowing into stems, roots, and fruits, potentially leading to the plant's death. Additionally, some pests act as carriers for bacterial, fungal, or viral infections in plants. For example, aphids can transmit viral diseases to sugar beets and potatoes. In the animal kingdom, many pests serve as parasites, reducing livestock yield or causing death. Effective pest management is thus crucial to safeguard agricultural productivity. The Role of Microencapsulated Pesticides Microencapsulated pesticides are a crucial tool in combating pests and weeds. These pesticides enhance agricultural productivity by mitigating the damage caused by pests. Compared to manual weeding, pesticides significantly reduce weeding costs. Furthermore, they play a vital role in controlling waterborne and insect-transmitted diseases like malaria. The microencapsulation technique improves the efficiency of pesticides through controlled release, making them ideal for no-tillage farming systems. This technology is driving growth in the microencapsulated pesticides industry. Report Link Click Here: Global Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Analysis by Region Europe: Leading the Global Market Europe continues to lead the global microencapsulated pesticides market, primarily due to the region's strong commitment to sustainable agricultural practices. The adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) systems, heavily promoted by the European Union, has significantly driven the demand for advanced pesticide solutions. Countries like Germany and France are at the forefront of this trend, investing heavily in research and development to enhance microencapsulation technologies. For instance, recent initiatives in Germany focus on improving the environmental impact of pesticides by developing biodegradable microcapsules that reduce soil and water contamination. This dedication to sustainability and innovation ensures Europe's dominant position in the market. Asia-Pacific: Rapid Growth and High Demand The Asia-Pacific region is poised for the highest growth rate in the global microencapsulated pesticides market. This growth is fueled by the region's rapidly increasing population, which in turn drives a higher demand for food production. Countries such as India and China are experiencing significant agricultural expansion, with governments actively promoting advanced farming techniques to boost productivity. In China, recent government policies have focused on reducing chemical pesticide usage by 20% by 2025, pushing farmers towards adopting more efficient microencapsulated pesticides. India's agricultural sector is also witnessing a shift, with initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) encouraging the use of precision farming techniques, including the application of microencapsulated pesticides. North America: Technological Advancements and Environmental Regulations North America holds a substantial share of the global microencapsulated pesticides market, driven by technological advancements and stringent environmental regulations. The United States, in particular, has seen a surge in the adoption of microencapsulated pesticides due to increasing regulatory pressures to minimize pesticide runoff and environmental contamination. Recent developments include collaborations between agricultural technology companies and universities to create next-generation microencapsulation techniques that enhance the controlled release and effectiveness of pesticides. Canada's agricultural sector is also moving towards sustainable practices, with government programs supporting research in bio-based microencapsulation materials. Latin America: Expanding Agricultural Frontiers Latin America, with its vast agricultural landscapes, is emerging as a significant market for microencapsulated pesticides. Countries like Brazil and Argentina are key players, driven by the need to increase crop yields and manage pest resistance. Brazil's agricultural sector has been focusing on integrating advanced pest management solutions to tackle the challenges of tropical farming. In Argentina, recent collaborations between local agricultural firms and international research institutions aim to develop microencapsulated pesticides tailored to the region's unique pest pressures and climatic conditions. Middle East and Africa: Addressing Food Security Challenges The Middle East and Africa are witnessing growing adoption of microencapsulated pesticides as part of broader efforts to address food security challenges. Governments in these regions are increasingly recognizing the importance of sustainable pest management solutions to ensure stable food production. In Africa, initiatives like the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) are promoting the use of microencapsulated pesticides to improve crop resilience and yield. The Middle East is also investing in agricultural innovations, with countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE exploring advanced pesticide technologies to enhance their agricultural output and reduce dependence on food imports. Key Players:

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany)

The DOW Chemical Company (US)

The Monsanto Company (US)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

FMC Corporation (US)

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Belchim Crop Protection (Belgium)

Reed Pacific Pty Limited (Australia)

UPL Corporation Ltd. (India)

EcoSafe Natural Products Inc. (Canada)

GAT Microencapsulation Gmbh (Austria)

China National Chemical Corporation (China)

McLaughlin Gormley King Company (US)

BotanoCap Ltd. (Israel)

Syngenta

FMC Corporation ADAMA To know an additional revised 2024 list of market players, request a sample report: #request-a-sample Recent Developments:

Company Development Impact BASF's New Microencapsulation Technology BASF introduced a cutting-edge microencapsulation technology designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of pesticide applications. This technology involves embedding active ingredients in biodegradable microspheres, which ensures controlled release and minimizes environmental impact. The innovation aims to provide farmers with a more effective and sustainable solution for crop protection. High Syngenta Syngenta expanded its portfolio of microencapsulated herbicides with the launch of a new product designed to tackle stubborn weed species. The new herbicide features a slow-release microencapsulation system that enhances absorption by target plants and reduces the frequency of application. This development supports more efficient weed management and aligns with sustainable agricultural practices. High FMC Corporation FMC Corporation unveiled a new line of microencapsulated pesticides with a focus on sustainability. The new products are formulated using eco-friendly materials for the microencapsulation process, which reduces the carbon footprint and minimizes waste. This initiative is part of FMC's commitment to advancing environmentally responsible pest management solutions. High ADAMA ADAMA announced a breakthrough in microencapsulated insecticides, introducing a product with enhanced efficacy against a broad spectrum of insect pests. The new formulation utilizes advanced microencapsulation technology to ensure prolonged activity and targeted release, reducing the need for frequent applications and improving pest control outcomes. Moderate UPL Limited UPL Limited launched a new range of microencapsulated fungicides designed to provide long-lasting protection against fungal diseases in crops. The innovative microencapsulation technique allows for a gradual release of active ingredients, enhancing disease control and reducing environmental impact. This development is aimed at improving crop yields and supporting sustainable agriculture practices. Moderate

Market Segmentations:

By Type:



Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides Others

By Technology:



Physical

Physio-Chemical Chemical

B y Crop Type:



Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses Others

By Mode of Application:



Foliar Spray

Fertigation Others

By Region:



North America



US



Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



UK Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan



China



India



Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America



Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa



South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Quantitative Analysis -

- Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

- Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

- Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

