(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising health-conscious population demanding natural immunity-boosting foods will lead to an upward trajectory in kefir sales: Future Insights.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global kefir market is estimated to be worth USD 1,305.4 Million by 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,859.2 Million by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 3.6% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034.



Fermented foods that have good bacteria for gut health are now being preferred by consumers who want a healthy lifestyle. Kefir becomes the perfect fit for consumers who all want to keep their health well due to its high probiotic content, which helps gut health, and aids digestion, which in turn improves the immune system of the end user. This explains why kefir comes in various types such as dairy made from various sources like cow's milk buffalo's milk goat's milk etc., and non-dairy sources such as soy milk , and coconut milk, among others.

Nowadays, individuals are increasingly becoming conscious of their health and are giving priority to their food and drinks which offer additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Kefir is a fermented food product produced from milk from different sources blended with kefir grains, a symbiotic culture of yeast and bacteria.

Brands leverage their extensive distribution channels by collaborating with distributors and wholesalers globally. Key leader utilizes their extensive global distribution network to ensure that their products are available in multiple markets, ranging from food service to industrial applications.









Key Takeaways from the Global Kefir Market Study:



Increased demand for food products with natural microflora which will benefit gut health and improve the immunity of consumers.

Th conventional kefir sales are dominated due to its widespread availability and low cost.

Development of kefir in various flavors attracts several consumers to drive the market. Companies are investing in product innovation with novel ingredients and sources to develop non-dairy kefir.

“Manufacturing companies with advanced processing facilities and innovative milk sources to develop non-dairy kefir for the vegan population with diverse flavors from various fruits are winning the market. An added advantage will be enjoyed by companies that prioritize targeted marketing and product positioning.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Who is winning?

Key players in the market are engaging in collaboration and partnership to create innovative products. MNCs focus on expanding their geographical presence, and local players focus on catering to niche segments of the market by collaborating with other companies.



Pure Culture Oorganics Inc. launches the latest Kefir segment innovation with Kefir plus Collagen, the first Kefir paired with collagen, a unique first-of-its-kind collaboration Biotiful Gut Health launches first-to-market oat kefir yogurts

Some of these leaders of the Global kefir market include Lifeway Foods, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Maple Hill Creamery, LLC., Nestle, Danone.

Leading Players in the Kefir Industry:



Lifeway Foods, Inc

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc

Maple Hill Creamery, LLC.

Nestle

Danone

Green Valley

Fresh Made Dairy

Red Wood Hill

Biotiful dairy

Nihon Kefia co. ltd

Kefir cultures Kefir Lab

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global kefir Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034.

The study categorizes valuable insights on the Global kefir Market based on Form, product type, category, application, and distribution channel. As per Form, the market has been categorized into organic and conventional forms. The product type segment is categorized into Milk kefir (Dairy Based, non-dairy-based) and water Kefir. The category segment is categorized into flavored and unflavoured, the application segment is categorized into the Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, and the distribution channel segment is categorized into Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Others.

Kefir Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Form:



Organic Convectional

By Product Type:



Milk kefir



Dairy Based

Non-dairy based Water Kefir

By Category:



Flavored Unflavored

By Application:



Pharmaceutical Industry Food Industry

By Distribution Channel:



Convenience Store

Specialty Store Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania The Middle East & Africa



