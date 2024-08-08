Pin Retailer Chooses Bridgeline’S AI-Powered Hawksearch On Bigcommerce

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, today announced a large retailer of pins and other accessories has chosen HawkSearch's Recommendations for its BigCommerce site.



The retailer will use HawkSearch to increase sales with Rapid UI and Recommendations. With HawkSearch's Rapid UI, the retailer can quickly implement HawkSearch features tailored to its without heavy uplift from a developer team. With Rapid UI, the retailer can also expedite their conversion strategy through a faster and more seamless implantations.

With HawkSearch Recommendations, the retailer can create personalized shopping experiences to boost the average order size. For example, when a shopper searches for“Sport Pins” and selects the“Baseball Chenille Pin” HawkSearch will recommend other sport-themed pins, and other pins with chenille material, allowing the customer to easily find a variety of products that they will likely also be interested in.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, "Our partnership with the pin retailer showcases our dedication to supporting revenue growth for eCommerce retailers. HawkSearch's AI-powered search capabilities are a necessity for creating easy to navigate online shopping experiences that drive sales."

