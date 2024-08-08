VPG To Present At The Jefferies 2024 Industrials Conference On September 4, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced that the company will present at the Jefferies 2024 Industrials conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 11:35 a.m. ET.
A live and on-demand webcast of VPG's presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: , or on VPG's website: ir.vpgsensors.com/events . For more information, or for help in arranging a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact: ....
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers' product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at and follow us on LinkedIn .
For Investors:
Vishay Precision Group
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
...
