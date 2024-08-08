Driveitaway Holdings, Inc. Fleet Owned Or Under Management Surges 36% Month-Over-Month, As Supply Meets Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DriveItAway 's owned or managed vehicle fleet grew over 36% month-over-month from June to July, at the same time general sales of both new and used cars show a lackluster increase

DriveItAway's organic increase in Web traffic and its partnership with national staffing organization Partners Personnel, has provided increased demand for its micro-lease to ownership“on-ramp” for vehicles, now combined with its recent credit line to finance its vehicle fleet , and the agreement with Westlake Financial to provide credit lines for approved dealers who want to run cars on its platform is increasing vehicle supply, which has led to substantial growth

As credit tightens and both interest rates and high new car prices continue to restrict a vehicle purchase to those with less than stellar credit, and as the average monthly payment for a new vehicle has risen to over $756 a month (highlights from Cox Automotive/Moody's Analytics Vehicle Affordability Index, July 15, 2024) and vehicle repossessions have surged over 23% in the US as American's fall behind on payments (Cox Automotive, as reported by Bloomberg July 16, 2024), DriveItAway continues to focus on the vital sector of the labor market, as there is an explosive need for providing quality personal transportation to get people to work





PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, August 8, 2024 – DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway” OTC: DWAY), an automotive industry leader in new digital mobility platforms with its unique“micro-lease to purchase” technology, continues to gain traction and visibility in its mission to enable all to drive, announces today its tremendous growth in month-over-month vehicle fleet owned or under management, as supply begins to meet the overwhelming demand for its program, as it becomes more and more difficult for average consumers to buy or lease vehicles.



DriveItAway, offers a unique 'micro-lease to purchase technology,' allowing customers to drive a vehicle of their choice immediately, without a down payment, long-term financial commitment or approvals based on credit score, always with the option to buy the vehicle at any time. DriveItAway technology is a software platform and app designed for automotive retailers. It reduces the risk associated with subprime or deep subprime credit transactions for both dealers and drivers, leading to satisfied customers and an increase in market share, converting“turn-downs” into happy customers.

“For a long time, the effects of the pandemic constrained vehicle supply, combined, during that period, with high used car values and easy credit, which allowed more people access to purchase vehicles...now however it's almost a 'perfect storm' in the other direction, as interest rates are the highest in decades and vehicle prices remain high and credit has tightened dramatically - despite plenty of inventory, fewer people can now afford to buy or replace their vehicle with conventional financing or leasing, and those with poor credit or little cash are virtually shut out of the market, despite a pressing need for personal transportation,” says DriveItAway CEO John F. Possumato.

Continues Possumato,“Now with our platform available to all approved car dealers that are dedicated to expanding market share and enabling their customers that would be turned down for credit to drive away in a new or late model vehicle, I believe we are experiencing the very early stages of sustainable, surging growth for our services all across the US,” continues Possumato,“as the benefits of our program become more visible, the growth sustains itself, as there are very few good alternatives for those shut out of the conventional finance or lease market – our potential market is vast, as millions of old, worn out vehicles a year are still sold through the notorious Buy Here/Pay Here market annually, with typically very bad outcomes for the buyer.”

Possumato adds,“Since approximately 20-25% of US Consumers have subprime credit (below a 600 FICA score), which represents 16% of the population, representing over 50 million consumers, the target market is truly vast for our unique solution.”

Download the DriveItAway app today at DriveItAway





About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive“Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its 'subscription to ownership' micro lease platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new electric vehicles with its“EVs for Everyone” initiative.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,” or“potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

CONTACT: John F. Possumato DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. ...