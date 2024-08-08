Qordata Unveils Enterprise Risk Analytics Solution (ERA)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- qordata Inc., a leading provider of data-driven compliance solutions, is thrilled to introduce Enterprise Risk Analytics (ERA) - a next-generation solution that sets a new standard in compliance analytics. ERA combines Enterprise Data, AI, and Predictive Analytics to analyze and remediate commercial compliance pain points.ERA integrates guidance from authorities such as the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), as well as regulatory requirements such as the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS), Stark Law, and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). It also aligns with internal policies, ethical standards, and industry best practices.With ERA, compliance teams can:* Conduct executive-level analysis with drill-down features for detailed insights.* Analyze enterprise-wide Risk Areas such as“Improper payments to HCP”,“Off-label promotions” etc. are tracked across all commercial activities.* Analyze each commercial activity in depth such as Speaker Program, in-office meals, Ad Board, etc.* Analyze enterprise-wide data through seamless data integration from Reporting Systems, Hot Line, Auditing and Monitoring systems, HCP Engagements, etc.* Leverage AI to configure risk calculations to aid strategic decision-making.* Perform Predictive Analytics to anticipate trends and potential risks.“ With ERA, we are redefining how organizations approach compliance," said Salman Kasbati, Chief Operating Officer of qordata Inc. "At qordata, we believe that the future of compliance lies in advanced analytics and predictive insights. Our clients are now equipped with a powerful solution that transforms raw data into actionable intelligence, enabling them to anticipate and address potential risks and control failures, proactively. This empowers our clients to make informed, strategic decisions with confidence.”With the introduction of Enterprise Risk Analytics (ERA), qordata aims to provide a holistic solution for the life sciences compliance industry, ensuring that organizations can navigate regulatory landscapes with confidence and precision.For more information, visit the Enterprise Risk Analytics Solution webpage:

