'Waqf Board Bill Doesn't Take But Give Rights': Kiren Rijiju Counters Opposition In Parliament

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Kiren Rijiju on Thursday (August 8) addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, 2024, which has faced significant opposition. Critics have labelled the bill as "unconstitutional" and an infringement on religious freedoms. However, Rijiju, who serves as the Minority Affairs Minister, asserted that the bill is designed to enhance the rights of those who have been marginalised rather than infringe on anyone's liberties.

Speaking for nearly an hour, Rijiju stressed that the bill does not encroach upon the freedoms guaranteed to religious institutions under Articles 25 to 30 of the Constitution. He highlighted that the bill's primary aim is to rectify existing issues surrounding waqf lands and to ensure that the management of these properties is more transparent and equitable.

INDIA bloc walks out of Rajya Sabha after denied discussion on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification

A notable feature of the new bill is the inclusion of women members in both state waqf boards and the central council. Rijiju highlighted that this provision aims to bring greater inclusivity to the management of waqf properties.

The Minister also addressed concerns about the inheritance of waqf lands, noting that current regulations sometimes prevent children from inheriting property due to the lands being classified as waqf. Rijiju cited a specific case where municipal land was incorrectly designated as waqf property, a scenario the new bill seeks to address.

Further defending the bill, Rijiju claimed that the government has received numerous complaints about illegal encroachments and transfers of waqf lands, with allegations of "mafia" involvement. He also refuted claims by the Opposition that there was a lack of consultation before the bill's introduction, stating that extensive consultations occurred at multiple levels, including with state governments, Waqf board chairmen, and other stakeholders since 2015.

RBI monetary policy update: UPI tax payment limit increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh