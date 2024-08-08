MENAFN - PR Newswire) New Funding Will Help Leading National Workforce Organization Meet Goal to Serve 10,000 People Each Year by 2033

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STRIVE , a leading national workforce development organization, celebrates 40 years of impact in 2024 as it expands to new sites and cities, and adds significant new sources of funding. This growth is helping STRIVE mark progress toward its goal of helping 10,000 people each year by 2033 to achieve upward mobility and financial empowerment.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

STRIVE Works

STRIVE CELEBRATES IMPACT AND GROWTH IN ITS 40th ANNIVERSARY YEAR

Continue Reading

"2024 has been a banner year as we continue to expand to other cities across the U.S., creating a pathway to economic opportunity and empowerment for thousands of people facing systemic barriers to quality employment," said STRIVE President and CEO Phil Weinberg. "Our 76% employment placement rate for our graduates is a testament to the grit and determination of our students and the support of our generous donors, dedicated staff, alumni and partners."

With the recent backlash against DEI initiatives, and the continued fight for social justice, the need to bridge the opportunity gap for those who are systemically disconnected from opportunity is urgent. Most significantly, individuals who are justice-impacted, a disproportionate percentage of whom are Black men and other people of color, face the steepest obstacles to employment and mobility.

STRIVE

provides free of charge job training and clearly defined career pathways for individuals who are determined to succeed, despite multiple obstacles, including housing and food insecurity and lack of transportation. In addition, STRIVE's Women's Empowerment Initiative addresses the complex barriers disproportionately faced by Black women and other women of color who seek career opportunity and economic mobility, STRIVE graduate

LaShawn

speaks about the impact of the program on her life.

Launching New Sites

In July, STRIVE celebrated the graduation of 20 students from its newest location in Brooklyn, New York, including

John Draper , who recently completed a lengthy prison term and who has already secured an environmental services position in the New York-area healthcare system.

As he told his peers at the graduation, "Success isn't about chance, it's about preparation." John said he hopes to be an inspiration to others who have been impacted by incarceration and the justice system by showing that with help from STRIVE, and personal commitment, it is possible to change the direction of your life.

The Brooklyn pilot was fueled by a generous donation from the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation's Social Justice Fund, led by philanthropists and owners of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty, Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai. The grant supports STRIVE's signature Career Path workforce training program, which provides occupational training, job search skills and placement assistance, with emphasis on the robust healthcare sector in the Metro New York area.



"I am extremely proud of this group of 20 hard-working, resilient graduates, many of whom have already secured life-changing employment in the Brooklyn healthcare system," says Ayesha George, executive director of STRIVE New York. "I am thankful to our compassionate, expert staff and our partners at Brooklyn Communities Collaborative, SUNY Downstate Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center, who are demonstrating the power of community spirit to drive family, neighborhood and economic change."

Gregg Bishop, executive director of the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation's Social Justice Fund, said that STRIVE's 40th anniversary is especially meaningful for him. He emigrated with his family to Brooklyn from Grenada 40 years ago, and his mother worked as a nurse at local hospitals to support the family. Now he is paying it forward by helping others in Brooklyn. "There is a community here that sees you, is rooting for you and supports you. Be ready, believe in yourself, lean on each other, support each other," Bishop said.

In addition to Brooklyn, STRIVE Atlanta launched in 2021, and STRIVE New Orleans just launched this year, with plans for its first graduation this month. STRIVE Birmingham recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.

STRIVE's Graduates and Employer Partners Tell Stories of Success

Robert

is just one of the many thousands of STRIVE success stories. After serving 12 years in prison, Robert came to STRIVE New York's Fresh Start reentry program to find his path to a second chance. Robert got up to speed on computer literacy, learned how to write a resumé and conduct himself in an interview. Through STRIVE'S relationships with local employers, Robert secured a position in custodial maintenance, and he and his wife have purchased a home and are living a fulfilling life.

New Funding Spurs Growth

To support its ambitious goals, STRIVE will deploy significant new funding across its national footprint – from New York to Birmingham to Atlanta to New Orleans - including a recent generous investment from leading private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), a strong STRIVE partner that supports the proven workforce development model.

"The CD&R Foundation is pleased to support STRIVE's important work to provide New York City talent facing systemic barriers with the skills and resources necessary to attain economic opportunity and advancement," said Randy Moore, CD&R Foundation President. "STRIVE's mission is aligned with CD&R's commitment to enabling 'Equity through Opportunity' which supports business growth by attracting and developing talent from diverse backgrounds, experiences and capabilities."

The funding from CD&R comes in addition to $15 million from other iconic global philanthropies in the past year, including MacKenzie Scott, Ballmer Group, The Justice and Mobility Fund of Blue Meridian Partners and Truist Foundation, as well as Gotham Gives in New York City, Bank of America in Atlanta and the Regions Foundation in Birmingham.

Critical Employer Partnerships

Focusing on growing sectors where demand for a well-trained workforce is high, and building evidence-based, customized skills training to meet those needs is critical in helping STRIVE match its graduates with its employer partners.

As

John Martinez, Vice President for Evidence to Practice of MDRC , a nonprofit that develops and evaluates antipoverty programs, notes, "We're delighted to partner with STRIVE, along with other leading workforce organizations, to demonstrate the power of the evidence-based, sectoral and employer-driven approach to providing opportunities to motivated students and graduates, while helping to fuel local economies. Sector programming like STRIVE offers is a proven model that sets the standard for the workforce of the future."

STRIVE's evidence-based model of occupational skills training with wraparound social services, provides much-needed access to pathways toward life-changing careers in growing industries including healthcare, construction and supply chain logistics.

"Our partnership with STRIVE enables us to hone a unique workforce model that creates career pathways and upward mobility opportunities for people from marginalized communities across New York City," said Valerie Orellana, RN, MS, Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Operations Officer at the Mount Sinai Health System. "We collaborate with STRIVE to develop a 12-week training and certificate program to educate their pool of talent and match these individuals with opportunities across our hospital system."

About STRIVE

STRIVE ( ) is a national workforce development leader that for nearly 40 years has successfully provided services to populations facing significant societal barriers to employment. STRIVE moves students into careers that lead to upward mobility and economic empowerment. Headquartered in East Harlem, New York and with operations in 14 locations, STRIVE has supported more than 85,000 individuals through employment programs geared toward adults of all ages including those with involvement in the justice system.

SOURCE STRIVE International