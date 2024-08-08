(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilient (RENI) Investor Update:

OTCQB Uplisting, Acquisitions with Military UAV and Consumer Tech. Cash Flow and Revenue Growth Priority.

HOUSTON, August 8, 2024/ -- Resilient Energy, (OTC Markets: RENI) ("RENI" or "the Company") Investor(s) Update:

.The company is currently focused on Drone and Aerospace Acquisitions. The company is focusing on companies that cash flow on a consistent basis and that can long term create shareholder value. The company is in discussions for its second acquisition, in this space, and discussions are progressing quickly.

.Resilient Energy Inc. will begin the process of uplisting to OTCQB in the near term. RENI will be conducting and audit and will be processing all necessary filings to complete the uplisting in the next couple of months. Such an uplisting will provide more liquidity to shareholders.

RENI CEO, Mr. Jon Bianco, stated, "As I have stated earlier, revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and cash flow generation are the Company's main objectives. We are intent in identifying military UAV Opportunities, as well as developing aerospace technology for consumers. We know the OTCQB will provide the liquidity funding and acquisition opportunities they will become more readily available on the OTCQB. We look forward to meeting our benchmarks, creating a significant growth opportunity with RENI.”

-------

The global Unmanned Vehicle market size is estimated at USD 35.28 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 67.64 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period (2024-2029) according to a Growth Trends and Forecast report from Mordor Intelligence.

During 2024, the company is pursuing an aggressive expansion campaign, which will continue to result in new revenue streams.

About Resilient Energy, Inc.

Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC: RENI) ( ) operates with a strategic business plan centered on the acquisitions. The company is committed to expanding its portfolio by acquiring businesses in manufacturing, technology, and other sectors to diversify its revenue streams, and leverage management's 30 years of experience, and reduce reliance on the volatile oil and gas markets. Resilient Energy distinguishes itself by offering a consistent deal flow and maintaining operational efficiency at low costs.

Contact Information:

Marc Pindus

President - Resilient Energy, Inc.

Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC: RENI)

Phone: 713-742-2702

Web:



Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and Resilient Energy, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release. This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

SOURCE Resilient Energy, Inc.