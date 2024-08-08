Havila Shipping ASA: Contract With Peterson Den Helder BV For PSV Havila Borg
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Havila shipping ASA has signed a contract with Peterson Den Helder BV for the PSV Havila Borg on market terms.
The contract is for a firm period of 2 wells estimated to 200 days,
with optional periods for 8 wells each estimated to 65 days.
Commencement is expected to be within two weeks.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
MENAFN08082024004107003653ID1108532037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.