Havila Shipping ASA: Contract With Peterson Den Helder BV For PSV Havila Borg

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Havila ASA has signed a contract with Peterson Den Helder BV for the PSV Havila Borg on terms.

The contract is for a firm period of 2 wells estimated to 200 days,

with optional periods for 8 wells each estimated to 65 days.

Commencement is expected to be within two weeks.

