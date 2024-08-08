Bluedot Unveils Next-Gen Global Infectious Disease Surveillance Solution, Cutting Manual Detection Time By Nearly 90%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Short demo of BlueDot Assistant

Sample Personalized Brief

Powered by generative AI, users can now automate analysis and receive personalized insights; greatly reducing the time spent on manual workflows

- Dr. Kamran Khan, Founder and CEO of BlueDotTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BlueDot Inc. , a global leader in infectious surveillance, announced the launch of BlueDot Assistant and Personalized Briefs to enable global organizations and governments to identify, anticipate, and respond to infectious disease threats on a local and global scale.These are the latest innovations in BlueDot's AI-powered infectious disease surveillance solution, which is used by government organizations to simplify and streamline the horizon scanning process of collecting, triaging, and verifying mass amounts of data to detect early signs of potentially disruptive infectious disease outbreaks worldwide.BlueDot Assistant leverages Cohere and Open AI's combined technology to provide a ChatGPT-like interface between users and BlueDot's global health and novel datasets. Using natural language, users can get answers to critical questions impacting public health; such as emerging disease activity in specific locations, potential transmission to other geographical locations, and more. Initially launched in July 2023 as a beta trial, one national surveillance team saw a reduction in their weekly horizon scanning activities by 88 percent.In addition, BlueDot clients can now receive Personalized Briefs, which are daily or weekly snapshots of disease activity relevant to locations defined by the user. Included in Personalized Briefs are pre-cleansed and consolidated case statistics across thousands of global media and official sources, rapid risk assessments by BlueDot's expert team on emerging events of high-concern, emerging influenza-like-illness trends, and more."The launch of BlueDot Assistant and Personalized Briefs marks a significant advancement in providing relevant and personalized insights to our clients through cutting-edge technology," said Dr. Kamran Khan, Founder and CEO of BlueDot. "Grounded in trust and transparency, and enhanced by our subject matter experts, our solutions ensure timely and precise public health responses, thereby strengthening resilience."BlueDot's horizon scanning workflow is now supported by four key products:.BlueDot Assistant: Instant and streamlined access to BlueDot's global infectious disease intelligence database using natural language prompts, to generate pre-made tables and downloadable CSV files..Personalized Briefs: Routine reporting of key statistics on emerging disease activity relevant to your location(s) of interest across thousands of global media and official sources..Event Alerts: Expert-written rapid risk assessments on emerging disease activity that pose a threat to global health, delivered to your inbox in near real-time..Intelligence Reports: Comprehensive expert-written reports that provide deep analysis of emerging events that pose a threat to global health."BlueDot's Personalized Briefs save me valuable time each day. The structured format, featuring different activity timeframes [last 3 months, 7 days, and 24 hours], allows me to effortlessly compare outbreaks across countries and quickly identify which diseases require the most attention", stated Jieun Lee, Researcher, MSc, Infectious Disease Research Center, Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology.BlueDot's five mandates that govern the development of AI systems, that ensure transparency, reliability, accountability, safety, and trustworthiness, are embedded within BlueDot Assistant. These mandates uphold the standards set in the Government of Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct for the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems, of which BlueDot is a signatory. BlueDot continues to provide API access for direct integration of their intelligence into existing workflows.

