Anti-racism protestors march across UK in response to far-right demonstrations

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, thousands of anti-racism protesters took to the streets across numerous cities and towns in the United Kingdom to counter a series of far-right demonstrations. This wave of protests was a response to recent unrest following a stabbing incident in Southport, which had sparked significant far-right backlash.



By late evening, most of the far-right demonstrations, which had been planned across more than 100 locations, did not materialize. This was due to the British government's deployment of substantial police resources to maintain order and the overwhelming presence of anti-racism protesters in cities such as London, Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Hastings, and Walthamstow. The anti-racism demonstrations featured placards with messages like "Smash fascism & racism," "Refugees welcome. Stop the far-right," and "Love, not hate." In Brighton, for instance, a small group of far-right protesters was significantly outnumbered by a large crowd of anti-racism supporters.



The anti-racism protests came as a relief after several days of violence and chaos triggered by far-right groups targeting Muslims and the immigrant community. The unrest had led to injuries among police officers, looting of stores, and attacks on hotels housing asylum-seekers. This violence was fueled by misinformation that incorrectly identified the suspect in the Southport stabbing—a tragic incident involving the death of three children—as a Muslim immigrant. In reality, the suspect, Axel Rudakubana, was a 17-year-old born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents and has since been charged with murder.



In the wake of the unrest, more than 100 individuals involved in the rioting have been charged, with their cases being expedited through the judicial system. On Wednesday, three men were sentenced, including one who received a three-year prison term.

