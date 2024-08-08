Egypt, Britain advise airlines to avoid Iranian. Lebanese airspace amid rising regional tensions

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Egypt and Britain issued advisories urging their to steer clear of Iranian and Lebanese airspace due to escalating regional tensions following the deaths of prominent leaders from Hamas and Hezbollah. Britain’s advisory to its airlines came shortly after Egypt directed its carriers to avoid Iranian airspace for a specified three-hour window on Thursday morning. This precautionary measure reflects increasing concerns about potential conflict escalation in the region.



In response to these advisories, numerous airlines are revising their flight schedules, opting to reroute or cancel flights to and from Israel and Lebanon to avoid the affected airspaces. Flightradar24, a flight tracking service, indicates that no British airlines currently have scheduled flights to Lebanon, while Egyptian airlines have already begun avoiding Iranian airspace. Mark Zee, founder of the OBS Group, noted that the Egyptian directive would impact all Egyptian airlines, including charter and smaller carriers. However, as of now, no other countries have issued similar warnings regarding Iranian airspace.



The Egyptian Notice to Airmen, issued on Wednesday, specified that the avoidance of Tehran’s flight information region would be enforced from 0100 GMT to 0400 GMT. Although the notice did not provide a detailed reason for this directive, it underscores the heightened vigilance and precautionary measures being implemented in response to the worsening geopolitical situation in the region.



