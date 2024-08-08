Globe Accelerates Digital Transformation With Amdocs' AI And Data Platform

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



JERSEY CITY, NJ- ACCESSWIRE - 7 August 2024 -Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and companies, today announced that Globe, a leading digital solutions provider in the Philippines, has selected Amdocs' AI and Data Platform for its information data hub. Hosted on Google Cloud, the centralized platform will enable Globe to enhance its operations by embedding data-driven decision-making and providing more personalized customer experience across digital services.Under the agreement, Globe will leverage Amdocs' AI and Data Platform to deliver real-time business data in an integrated manner using an industry-standard enterprise data model. This platform will serve as a single source of truth across Globe's business support systems.Creating a unified, structured data model will allow Globe to streamline data management, reduce complexity, and lower operational costs while supporting existing and new data consumption needs. This approach will help Globe achieve its mission of creating wonderful customer experiences and addressing customer needs.Amdocs' AI and Data Platform leverages Google Cloud's AI-ready data platform to deliver accurate, real-time data that will enable Globe to drive innovation, efficiency, and improved customer experiences and business operations. Amdocs' platform also makes use of the Google Cloud Architecture Framework , enabling it to create a layered and service-based architecture that supports a unified, telecom-specific real-time data source capable of integrating information from various systems across the business for enhanced data-driven decision making.'Partnering with Amdocs to implement their AI and Data Management Platform is a significant step forward for us in our digital transformation journey,' said Raul Macatangay, Globe CIO. 'This collaboration will empower us to deliver enhanced, personalized services to our customers while streamlining our operations.''We're pleased to work with Globe and Amdocs to empower businesses to innovate with confidence. By leveraging Google Cloud's robust infrastructure built on a foundation of security, Amdocs is able to deliver industry-leading solutions that help fuel growth for customers like Globe in a digital economy,' said Malis Selamat, Country Manager, Google Cloud in Philippines and Vietnam and Head of Corporate Sales in Southeast Asia.'Insights derived from real-time data are essential for service providers to deliver next generation, contextualized experiences for their customers,' said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. 'We are thrilled to support Globe in its transition to a digital, data-driven organization. Our AI and Data platform, which incorporates a TM Forum-certified leading telecom data model, has excellent analytical capabilities that will provide Globe with operational efficiencies and insights needed to enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth.'Hashtag: #Amdocs

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit





Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 20, 2024.



