Discovery Taiwan And Paujar Charity Foundation Present Inside Taiwan: Health Care

Discovery Taiwan and the PauJar Charity Foundation today announced Inside Taiwan: Health Care, a new program highlighting Taiwan's National Health Insurance (NHI). Inside Taiwan: will premiere on the Discovery on Monday, August 12, at 7:10 p.m.

The National Health Insurance was established nearly 30 years ago to give all Taiwanese equal access to healthcare while embodying the spirit of caring for the underprivileged.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan demonstrated remarkable management and highlighted the indispensable role of a well-established healthcare system. Taiwan's ability to achieve healthcare equity is due to several factors, including contributions from the National Health Insurance, government and corporate support, and the cooperation of the entire population.

Inside Taiwan: Health Care explores the challenges of healthcare in rural areas, rare diseases, an ageing population, how rising medical expenditures are testing the system's limits and how striking a balance between cost, accessibility, and quality is imperative as Taiwan aims for health equity.

The program features contributions from Dr. Po-Ya Chang, former Minister of Health; Mr. Ching-Chuan Yeh, former Minister of Health; and Dr. Chung-Liang Shih, Director General of the National Health Insurance Administration, as well as other experts who will share insights from their respective fields.

