UN: torrential rains in Yemen result in 45 deaths

(MENAFN) Recent torrential rains in Yemen have led to severe flooding, causing the deaths of 45 people in the past few days, according to reports from the United Nations and local officials. On Friday, flash floods in the southwestern province of Taez claimed 15 lives in the Maqbanah area, as reported by the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, on social media. In the Huthi-controlled region of Hodeida, local governor Mohamed Qahim reported 30 deaths and five people missing due to the floods. He also noted that the disaster had displaced over 500 individuals, destroyed several homes, and swept away more than seven vehicles.



OCHA further indicated that the floods in Taez have impacted approximately 10,000 people. The natural disaster has buried 80 wells, washed away farmlands, and damaged homes. The agency cited challenges in accessing affected areas and a shortage of funding as significant barriers to delivering aid. Meanwhile, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization had previously forecasted significant rainfall, predicting cumulative totals of 300 mm across the Central Highlands and Southern Uplands, with the highest daily rainfall intensity exceeding 120 mm expected on August 7th.



Since late July, Yemen has experienced extensive rainfall and flooding, exacerbating the difficulties faced by its war-torn population. On July 28, OCHA reported that flooding in the northern, rebel-held Saada governorate had resulted in the deaths of three people, including a child. Additionally, the floods had destroyed over 1,000 homes intended for displaced people, affecting around 2,000 families.



Yemen has been embroiled in conflict for nearly a decade since Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to relocate to Aden. This ongoing war has led to one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, with aid efforts severely hampered by the persistent insecurity and logistical challenges.

