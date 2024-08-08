AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend
BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME ) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024.
This third quarter dividend is payable September 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2024.
AMETEK (NYSE: AME ) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit .
