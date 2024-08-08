HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES RETIREMENT SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF CLARK 401K CONSULTING, LLC IN CALIFORNIA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited
(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired
the
assets
of
Clark 401k Consulting, LLC (Clark 401k Consulting). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Located
in
Los Gatos, California,
Clark 401k Consulting is
an independent 401(k) consulting and fiduciary processes firm. They provide 401(k) retirement plan consulting services in various areas, including independent 401(k) investment consulting, review and help establish fiduciary processes and best practices, retirement readiness, plan optimization strategies, benchmarking, and investment selection assistance and monitoring.
Christopher Clark, an Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) and Investment Consultant, and the
Clark 401k Consulting team will join
Hub's Retirement and Private Wealth practice in Central & Northern California.
"We are excited to have Chris and his team join us and look forward to using his expertise to help us grow the organization," said Darren Caesar, CEO of Hub Central & Northern California.
"Chris's experience with not only retirement plans, but employee benefits and financial wellness, is an excellent fit for what we are focused on here at Hub," added Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (RPW).
The
move
continues
to
strengthen
Hub RPW practice and its
services to develop
more
comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in HUB RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $148 billion.
About
Hub's
M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product
expertise.
For
more
information
on
the
Hub
M&A experience,
visit
WeAreHub .
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited
is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored
solutions
and
unrelenting
advocacy, so
clients
are
ready
for
tomorrow.
For
more information, visit Hub Media Center .
