Texas' Premier Builder, Rogers-O'brien Construction, Signs Enterprise Agreement With Revizto To Standardize Project Collaboration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, announced today a new three-year enterprise agreement with Rogers-O'Brien (RO) to standardize project collaboration and enhance model-based coordination.

Revizto enables RO to elevate operations, ensuring efficiency and excellence across all phases of construction.

The 24th & Rio Grande Student Housing project located in Austin, Texas, scheduled for completion in June 2025. This project led by RO is a 350,000-square-foot, 30-story high-rise featuring 199 units, amenities and parking garage. The image on the right features the 3D model view in Revizto with a 2D overlay on all the floors. (Image source: Rogers-O'Brien Construction)

After successfully using Revizto for two years, RO has experienced firsthand the positive impact the platform can have on its processes. As the complexity of their projects continues to grow, the need for seamless collaboration throughout the design, coordination, and construction phases increases as well. This underscores the importance of standardizing the use of Revizto across their diverse portfolio, including healthcare, mission-critical, K-12 schools, corporate offices, multi-family high-rises, senior living, science and technology labs, industrial manufacturing facilities, and more. Expanding the partnership to an enterprise agreement also aligns with RO's commitment to "Building a Better Way". It represents a significant step in the general contractor's digital transformation journey, further solidifying its position as an industry innovator.

"Empowering our projects with best-in-class processes and tools is a cornerstone for Rogers-O'Brien Construction. This agreement underscores our dedication to leveraging advanced technology to streamline project coordination and enhance collaboration. By adopting Revizto, we aim to elevate our operations, ensuring efficiency and excellence across all phases of construction. We are excited about the potential to increase our model-based coordination effectiveness and efficiency, and improve the overall experience for our project teams, partners, and clients."

- Chris Patton, Director of Virtual Design & Construction, Rogers-O'Brien Construction.

With the help of Revizto, Rogers-O'Brien Construction aims to significantly increase model-based coordination engagement amongst its operations teams, enhance automation to increase coordination time efficiency by 50%, improve trade partner satisfaction, boost design partner collaboration, and establish Revizto Augmented Reality (AR) as the QA/QC tool on site. This emphasizes RO's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology for construction excellence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rogers-O'Brien Construction to our fast-growing list of Enterprise customers. Their decision to standardize the use of Revizto across their entire portfolio demonstrates a strong commitment to innovation and efficiency. We're excited to support their goal of increasing model-based coordination and look forward to seeing the positive impacts on their projects throughout Texas." - Anthony Heller, Central Region Sales Director, Revizto.

About Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Founded in 1969, Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) has over 50 years of experience in making clients successful. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and offices in Austin, Houston, Waco, and San Antonio, RO is a leading general contractor in Texas. The company's expertise spans a wide range of industries and market sectors, including corporate office buildings, hospitals and healthcare facilities, multifamily housing, public infrastructure, worship centers, senior living communities, mission-critical data centers, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, industrial projects, science and technology labs, hospitality venues, retail spaces, and both renovations and new construction projects.

RO is renowned for delivering exceptional construction solutions across Texas. Its project management expertise ensures seamless execution from start to finish. The company prioritizes client satisfaction, safety, and quality in all its projects. As a trusted partner, RO leverages advanced construction technology, including Building Information Modeling (BIM) and virtual design and construction (VDC). The skilled team excels in preconstruction planning and project delivery, ensuring timely completion and budget adherence. RO's commitment to quality and innovation drives the company to exceed industry standards and foster long-term client relationships.

About Revizto

Revizto, a Swiss-based company, launched coordination software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operation (AECO) industry in 2012 and quickly became the fastest-growing Integrated Collaboration Platform. Using gaming technology and cloud solutions, Revizto provides a BIM collaboration platform for 3D and 2D workflows that enables users to work and communicate with all project stakeholders in a unified single environment. The platform is utilized globally for real-time coordination, automated clash detection, and issue tracking throughout the lifecycle of a building or infrastructure project.

Revizto empowers teams to drive accountability, improve timelines and maximize cost-savings by connecting contributors from across platforms, model types and teams, from in-office, on-site, and any device. As a result, thousands of firms around the world are using Revizto to make better decisions and minimize rework.

