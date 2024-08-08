Prime Medicine Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Provides Business Updates

“In the second quarter, we achieved a key milestone for Prime and our next-generation gene editing technology, securing clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to advance PM359, our Prime Editor for the of chronic granulomatous disease (CGD), into the clinic. We are now in the process of initiating our Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and we look forward to sharing initial clinical data in 2025,” said Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine.“As we mature into a clinical-stage company, I am particularly excited to announce Dr. Mohammed Asmal's promotion to Chief Medical Officer. Since joining Prime Medicine in 2022, Mohammed has been a valuable member of our leadership team, helping shepherd PM359 to an investigational new drug (IND) acceptance and Prime's first clinical trial, and leading our clinical development strategy across our portfolio more broadly. I look forward to his continued contributions as we prepare to dose the first patient with a Prime Editor.”

Dr. Gottesdiener continued,“In addition, we are advancing multiple programs across our core areas of focus, and we look forward to sharing new preclinical data showcasing our proprietary delivery capabilities, as well as the safety and potential of our Prime Editing technology across target tissues in the coming months. Importantly, we believe the modularity of our Prime Editing platform will allow us to apply learnings from these efforts across our portfolio, accelerating and de-risking our ongoing work and longer-term, enabling us to more efficiently execute our clinical development plans with the hope of rapidly impacting millions of people.”

Recent Business Updates

Corporate

Today, Prime Medicine announced the promotion of Mohammed Asmal, M.D, Ph.D. to Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Asmal has served as Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical at Prime Medicine since 2022.



Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

Prime Medicine expects the following activities and next steps to drive Prime Medicine forward and support the Company's maturation into a clinical-stage company:

Hematology and Immunology:



Announce initial clinical data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of PM359 in CGD in 2025.

Advance Shielded Hematopoietic Stem Cell (HSC) and Immunotherapy Pairs (SCIP) technology, establish proof-of-concept in HSC and immunotherapy and identify first clinical program(s) with this approach in 2024. Advance differentiated CAR-T program, using Prime Assisted Site-Specific Integrase Gene Editing (PASSIGE) technology, into lead optimization.



Liver:

Continue to advance preclinical studies for three liver programs and initiate IND-enabling activities for at least one in 2024, leading to an IND and/or clinical trial application (CTA) in the second half of 2025 or first half of 2026.



Ocular:

Nominate development candidate for Retinitis Pigmentosa/Rhodopsin (RHO-RP) program and initiate IND-enabling activities in 2024.



Neuromuscular:



Continue to advance Friedreich's Ataxia and advance one other program into lead optimization in 2024. In large animal studies, establish adeno-associated virus (AAV) delivery platform and route of administration for neuromuscular programs in 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R &D expenses were $43.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $34.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in R&D expenses was driven by expenses related to the advancement of the Company's pipeline and platform.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $12.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net Loss: Net loss was $55.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $42.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Cash Position: As of June 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, investments, and restricted cash were $176.4 million, as compared to $135.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Taken together, Prime Editing's versatile gene editing capabilities could unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around core areas of focus: hematology and immunology, liver, lung, ocular and neuromuscular. Across each core area, Prime Medicine's initial focus is on genetic diseases with a fast, direct path to treating patients, and those with high unmet need not currently addressable using other gene editing approaches. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing's broad and versatile therapeutic potential to expand beyond the genetic diseases in its initial pipeline, potentially including immunological diseases, cancers, infectious diseases, and targeting genetic risk factors in common diseases, which collectively impact millions of people. For more information, please visit

