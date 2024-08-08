Clarity Metals Provides Notice Of Acceleration Of Certain Warrants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Metals Corp. (“ Clarity ” or the“ Company ”) (CSE: CMET, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G0) announces that the Company is accelerating the expiry of all outstanding warrants to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 issued on December 28, 2022 (the“ Warrants ”) which exercise price was repriced at $0.06 on December 13, 2023, pursuant to the acceleration terms contained in the warrant certificates respecting the Warrants. By way of this News Release, the Company is providing notice, pursuant to the terms of the Warrants, that the Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on September 7, 2024, such date being 30 days following the date on which the Company provides notice to the holders of the Warrants of the acceleration.



Clarity is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the“ Agreement ”) with Equitrend Data Inc. (“ Equitrend ”), pursuant to which Equitrend has agreed to provide certain investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for consideration of USD$250,000, payable in three installments. The services will include marketing and communicating with institutional and professional investors, private equity funds, and retail brokers, developing and assisting with Pay-Per-Click campaigns, social media campaigns, email marketing campaigns, online banner and native ads and other related investor relation services. Equitrend may conduct certain of these services on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, or other social media platforms. The term of the Agreement is for an initial period of up to six (6) months ending on February 7, 2025. The Company has the option to extend the term for an additional six (6) months for additional aggregate consideration of USD$250,000. Equitrend's contact information is as follows: 808-885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2G2, attention: Sam Khabbazian, email: ..., telephone: +1 (888) 269-4724.

About Clarity



Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration project generator company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. Clarity's exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol“CMET”.

