Where Food Comes From, Inc. Reports 2024 Second Quarter And Six-Month Financial Results



Verification and certification revenue up 10% to $5.3 million from $4.8 million



Product sales decline 13% to $0.8 million from $0.9 million



Total revenue up 4% to $6.4 million from $6.1 million



Net income down 8% to $489,000 from $532,000



Diluted EPS flat at $0.09



Adjusted EBITDA of $844,000 vs. $917,000

Company buys back 33,347 shares of stock in second quarter



Six Month Highlights – 2024 vs. 2023



Verification and certification revenue up 13% to $9.7 million from $8.6 million



Product sales decline 19% to $1.6 million from $1.9 million



Total revenue up 5% to $12.0 million from $11.4 million



Net income increases 2% to $667,000 from $653,000



Diluted EPS of $0.12 vs. $0.11



Adjusted EBITDA essentially flat at $1.3 million



Cash generated from operations increased to $1.9 million from $1.3 million



Cash & cash equivalents of $2.60 million vs. $2.64 million at December 31 year-end

Year-to-date stock buybacks and private repurchases total 149,419 shares



CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

“Despite ongoing inflationary effects and cyclical herd contraction that have impacted our beef-related services, we continued to profitably grow our business for both the second quarter and year-to-date period,” said John Saunders, chairman and CEO.“Our ability to successfully navigate these temporary challenges is attributable to a versatile business model that incorporates the industry's most diversified services portfolio. Over the first half of 2024 our new Upcycled Food Certification initiative has emerged as one of our fastest growing standards. We've also seen growing demand for our biosecurity offerings as we help to position customers and the industry to manage potential animal disease outbreaks.

“We are the recognized leader in advocating for transparency and safety in the food supply chain and now audit to nearly 60 different standards – far and away the most of any food certification body,” Saunders added. “This diversification not only reduces our risk during challenging times for other service offerings, but it widens the moat around our business and positions us for accelerated growth once headwinds related to inflation and cyclical cattle trends subside.”

Second Quarter Results – 2024 vs. 2023

Total revenue in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased 4% to $6.4 million from $6.1 million.

Revenue mix:



Verification and certification services, up 10% to $5.3 million from $4.8 million.

Product revenue declined 13% to $0.8 million from $0.9 million. Professional services revenue of $0.3 million vs. $0.4 million.



Gross profit in the second quarter increased to $2.7 million from $2.5 million.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased to $2.1 million from $1.8 million, reflecting increased costs related to marketing, personnel and travel.

Operating income declined to $0.6 million from $0.7 million.

Net income declined 8% to $489,000, or $0.09 per diluted share, from $532,000, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was 8% lower at $0.8 million vs. $0.9 million.

The Company bought back 33,347 shares of its common stock in the second quarter at a cost of $389,000.

Six Month Results – 2024 vs. 2023

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024, increased 5% to $12.0 million from $11.4 million in the prior year.

Revenue mix:



Verification and certification services, up 13% to $9.7 million from $8.6 million.

Product revenue, down 19% to $1.6 million from $1.9 million. Professional services revenue of $0.7 million compared to $0.9 million.



Gross profit at mid-year was $5.0 million, up 7% from $4.6 million a year ago.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased 8% to $4.1 million from $3.8 million due primarily to the aforementioned increases in marketing, personnel and travel expenses.

Operating income was essentially flat at $0.8 million.

Net income through six months increased slightly to $667,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $653,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was essentially flat at $1.3 million.

The Company generated $1.9 million in cash from operations through six months compared to $1.3 million in the same period last year.

The cash and cash equivalents balance at June 30, 2024, was $2.60 million vs. $2.64 million at December 31 year-end.

Through the first six months of 2024 the Company bought back 149,419 shares of its stock.

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic, and Postelsia units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

*Note on non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include a discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The term "EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings (net income or loss) plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing WFCF's operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income in the Consolidated Statements of Income table at the end of this release. We intend to continue to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company's predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership, expectations for offsetting industry headwinds and navigating challenges, ability to continue expanding on the solutions set, reducing risk through diversification, widening the competitive moat, accelerating growth when headwinds subside, and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company's products and services on the marketplace are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Financial results for 2024 and the Company's pace of stock buybacks are not necessarily indicative of future results. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company's business, please refer to the Company's SEC filings at .

