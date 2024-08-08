Perma-Fix Reports Financial Results And Provides Business Update For The Second Quarter Of 2024

Mark Duff, President and CEO of the Company, commented,“Our second quarter performance remained weak due to ongoing delays in waste shipments, awarding new task orders and procuring other projects. We also experienced an extended equipment failure at one of our facilities that adversely impacted our revenue and overall performance. Nevertheless, we believe that these are temporary issues. We are encouraged by the trends heading into Q3, driven by our increasing backlog and bidding activities along with progress we believe is being made on our long-term growth initiatives.”

“In the past few months we successfully completed two critical Department of Energy (DOE) audits at our PFNW and DSSI facilities. These audits are vital to our participation in key missions at the Hanford and Oak Ridge Reservation cleanup programs. We remain committed to supporting the DOE's priorities at Hanford, including the treatment of effluent following the commissioning of the Direct Feed Low-Activity Waste (DFLAW) facility, currently anticipated in mid-2025, as well as grouting Hanford tank waste, which could potentially save taxpayers billions of dollars. We believe these programs may be transformative for the Company beginning in 2025.”

“Perma-Fix also continues to pursue several large procurements within the U.S. government, while advancing our international waste programs, particularly with the Joint Research Center (JRC) in Italy, where the first shipment is anticipated in late 2025. Additionally, we have secured new waste treatment contracts in Canada and Mexico of approximately $5 million, helping further diversify our revenue streams.”

“Lastly, we have made significant progress advancing our technology to treat Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) contamination, including engineering and fabrication of our first commercial unit, which is expected to commence operations in Q4. In anticipation of this milestone, we have already received PFAS liquid samples from over a dozen clients and the Federal Government. We look forward to beginning treatment of this waste later this year.”

Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $14.0 million versus approximately $25.0 million for the same period last year. Our overall revenue for the second quarter of 2024 continued to be impacted in part by the unexpected residual effects of the Continuing Resolution (“CR”) which resulted in continued delays in procurements, waste shipments and slower project mobilizations and delays in certain projects. Revenue for the Treatment Segment was approximately $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in revenue in the Treatment Segment was primarily due to overall lower waste volume and lower averaged price from waste mix. Additionally, the equipment failure and extended repair time at one of the Treatment Segment facilities negatively impacted revenue production. We expect this equipment to be back in service by the first half of August and once back in service, we intend to accelerate waste processing to address the backlog accumulated due to the equipment failure. Services Segment revenue decreased to approximately $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $12.2 million for the corresponding period of 2023 due to continued residual impact of the CR as discussed above. Additionally, the decrease in revenue in the Services Segment was due, in part to the completion of two large projects in late 2023 which were not replaced by new projects with similar value. These two completed projects together generated significant amount of revenue in the second quarter of 2023 as they were in full operational status.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was a loss $1.3 million versus gross profit of $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross profit was primarily attributed to lower revenue generated in both segments as discussed above. Overall gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately (9.3%) versus 18.0% for the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decrease in revenue in both segments and the impact of our fixed costs structure.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $5.0 million versus operating income of $844,000 for the second quarter of 2023. Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $4.0 million or ($.27) per basic share as compared to net income of approximately $474,000 for the second quarter of 2023 or $0.04 per basic share.

The Company reported EBITDA of ($4.6) million from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to EBITDA of $1.5 million from continuing operations for the same period of 2023. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, earnings as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company believes the presentation of EBITDA is relevant and useful by enhancing the readers' ability to understand the Company's operating performance. The Company's management utilizes EBITDA as a mean to measure performance. The Company's measurement of EBITDA may not be comparable to similar titled measures reported by other companies. The table below reconciles EBITDA, a non-GAAP measures, to GAAP numbers for (loss) income from continuing operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023.