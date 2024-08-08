Electrocore To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic and wellness company, announced today that the Company's CEO, Dan Goldberger, is scheduled to participate in the 9th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 August 12 - 13, 2024. Please contact Needham to schedule a 1x1 meeting.



In addition, Brian Posner, CFO of electroCore, Inc. is scheduled to attend the 44th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference taking place at InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA. electroCore will host 1x1 investor meetings on August 13, 2024. Please contact Canaccord Genuity to schedule a 1x1 meeting.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit .

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

