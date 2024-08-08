Ocuphire Pharma To Present At Two Investor Conferences In August
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with retinal and refractive eye disorders, today announced that George Magrath, M.D., M.B.A., M.S., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth conference , to take place in Boston, MA, August 14, 2024, and at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference , to take place virtually, on August 15, 2024.
| Event:
| Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
| Location:
| Boston, MA
| Presenter:
| Dr. George Magrath
| Date:
| August 14, 2024
| Time:
| 9:00 a.m. ET
| Format:
| Fireside Chat
| Event:
| H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
| Location:
| Virtual
| Presenter:
| Dr. George Magrath
| Date:
| August 15, 2024
| Time:
| 10:30 a.m. ET
| Format:
| Presentation
|
|
Company management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conferences. If you are interested in arranging a meeting, please contact your conference representative or send an email to ....
About Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP) is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of patients with retinal and refractive eye disorders. Ocuphire's lead product candidate, APX3330, a novel small-molecule inhibitor of Ref-1 (reduction oxidation effector factor-1 protein), is in development for diabetic retinopathy. In addition, Ocuphire's late-stage product candidate Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, is being developed for presbyopia and dim (mesopic) light vision disturbances and is currently approved and marketed by our partner as RYZUMVITM for reversal of pharmacologically induced mydriasis. For more information, please visit .
Contacts
| Corporate
| Investor Relations
| Nirav Jhaveri, M.B.A.
CFO
...
| Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
...
MENAFN08082024004107003653ID1108531935
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.