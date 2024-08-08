Enphase Energy Introduces NACS Connectors For IQ EV Chargers In The United States And Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the launch of its new North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors for its entire line of IQ® EV Chargers. NACS connectors and charger have recently become the standard embraced by several major automakers for electric (EVs).



Enphase launched its IQ EV Chargers last year with a J1772 connector. The new IQ EV Chargers with NACS connectors will increase vehicle compatibility while maintaining all the same functionality. Enphase IQ EV Chargers are built to last, including an industry-first NEMA 4-rated charging system that is safety certified to UL standards by the Intertek Testing Laboratories. The chargers also include an industry-leading 5-year limited warranty with 24/7 customer support from Enphase.

“NACS has become the gold standard our customers are looking for since it was embraced by several major automakers,” said Ethan Cords, CEO of Spark Plug Chargers, an electric vehicle charging company in Minnesota.“Enphase has a proven track record of providing reliable and durable EV Chargers. Its new NACS connectors and other intelligent features of the Enphase IQ EV Chargers meet the needs of EV drivers.”

Enphase IQ EV Chargers with NACS connectors work with NACS-compatible EVs , including Tesla. Homeowners can now seamlessly integrate these EVs into Enphase's solar and battery systems to help maximize electricity cost savings by charging directly from solar energy or with customized charging schedules. Users can also now open the charge port by simply clicking the button on the handle when the connector is nearby, enhancing user convenience and experience.

“The Enphase IQ EV Charger with NACS is a game-changer,” said John Black, owner of Black Platinum Solar & Electric, an installer of Enphase products in Arizona.“The IQ 80 EV Charger is the highest power NACS charger in the market that we're aware of, and the reliability and 5-year warranty make it a great long-term investment. The fact that homeowners can charge from Enphase solar energy systems is great for customers looking to better manage their electricity bills and reduce charging from fossil fuels. It's not just about charging; it's about enhancing the entire EV experience.”

“We're excited to introduce NACS connectors to our IQ EV Chargers to expand their compatibility with a wide range of the most popular EVs on the market,” said Jayant Somani, senior vice president of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy.“We're committed to seamless integration with our energy system to empower all EV drivers with customizable charging options and unparalleled performance.”

For more information about IQ EV Chargers with NACS connectors, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 76.3 million microinverters, and over 4.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit .

