Golden Matrix Group To Announce Second Quarter Financial Results On August 13Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), a developer and licensor of gaming platforms, systems, and gaming content, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2024 results before the opens on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

An webcast of the call and an accompanying highlights presentation reviewing the Company's financial results, recent events and company outlook will be available on August 13th in the "Events & Presentations" section of Golden Matrix Group's website at .

About Golden Matrix



Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings , its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

MeridianBet Group , founded in 2001 and acquired by Golden Matrix in 2024, is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. MeridianBet Group's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile.

The companies' sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

