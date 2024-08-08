Mobivity Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call For Wednesday, August 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a provider of connecting mobile gaming audiences to real-world brands and products, today announced that it has scheduled its call to announce results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Wednesday, August 14th, after the markets close.



Conference Call Information :

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-800-717-1738

Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-646-307-1865

Please Reference Conference ID: 66124

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at .

To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on August 14, 2024 at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The access ID# is 1166124. The replay will also be available on the Company's website under the investor relations section .

About Mobivity

Mobivity's cloud-based Connected RewardsTM technology delivers billions of consumer offers and rewards by connecting world-class retail, restaurant, and convenience brand offers to gameplay in popular mobile games. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, developers, and ad networks, Mobivity connects the massive universe of mobile game consumers to its broad network of brands. Through Connected Rewards, game developers attract more players to their games, brands experience more traffic from players redeeming their brand offers in-store and online, and consumers get valuable, real-world rewards from brands they love by playing mobile games. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contact

Brett Maas . Managing Partner, Hayden IR

... . (646) 536-7331