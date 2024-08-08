Opthea To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 4Th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference, August 15, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT,“Opthea”, the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual conference and participate in one-on-one investor meetings on August 15, 2024.
Virtual Conference Details:
Presentation: Available on Thursday, August 15, 2024, 7:00 am ET
Presenter: Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO Opthea
The webcast will be accessible on the"Events & Presentations" section of Opthea's website.
About Opthea
Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).
Opthea's lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two fully enrolled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents.
To learn more, visit our website and follow us on X and LinkedIn.
Authorized for release to ASX by Frederic Guerard, CEO
Investor Inquiries
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: ...
Phone: 617-430-7579
Media Inquiries
Silvana Guerci-Lena
NorthStream Global Partners
Email: ...
Tel: +61 (0) 3 9826 0399, Email: ... Web:
Source: Opthea Limited
