Experts in tourism sector emphasizes critical need for proactive government measures

(MENAFN) Experts in the sector have emphasized the critical need for proactive measures to stimulate investment and capitalize on existing opportunities in Jordan's tourism industry. Highlighting key strategies to bolster tourism and attract both tourists and investors, stakeholders underscored the potential of Jordan's rich archaeological and sites as pivotal assets for development.



Former MP Magdi Al-Yaqoub, Chairman of the Parliamentary Tourism Committee, emphasized the urgency of leveraging Jordan's diverse tourism offerings, including iconic sites like Petra and Makawer, to foster sustainable investment. He advocated for the Ministry of Investment to play a central role in facilitating tourism projects across Jordan's governorates, thereby opening doors for new ventures and economic growth.



Al-Yaqoub emphasized the timely nature of preparing and enhancing tourism infrastructure and services to ensure readiness for increased tourist arrivals and investor interest. By optimizing these resources, Jordan aims to not only attract more tourists but also create job opportunities and economic benefits for local communities through tourism-related employment.



The call for attracting investment underscores broader efforts to capitalize on Jordan's cultural heritage and natural landscapes, positioning the country as a competitive destination in the global tourism market. As stakeholders collaborate to streamline regulatory processes and improve tourism services, the focus remains on sustainable development and maximizing the socio-economic benefits derived from increased tourism activity.



In conclusion, the push for strategic decisions and investments in Jordan's tourism sector reflects a commitment to harnessing the country's tourism potential for long-term economic prosperity. By aligning policy frameworks with industry needs and leveraging its unique attractions, Jordan aims to pave the way for a vibrant and resilient tourism sector that benefits both investors and local communities alike.

MENAFN08082024000045015687ID1108531910