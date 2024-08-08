Certrec Enhances Nuclear Fatigue Management For TVA With New Shift Callout Features In The Latest FRMS Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bridget Johns, Project Manager at CertrecFORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Certrec , a leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications for the nuclear industry, has released the latest version of its Fatigue Rule Management System (FRMS). FRMS is an industry-wide solution with a unique design that leads in accuracy, ease of use, and speed. Now being used by 20% of the US nuclear units, FRMS is taking the industry by storm with a new innovative feature that provides the nuclear industry with the ability to streamline shift callouts.Designed by nuclear experts for nuclear experts, the shift callout management capabilities introduced in the latest version of FRMS offer some exciting, time-saving tools for the nuclear sector. This latest version was developed with feedback from clients on their most pressing needs. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), whose fleet of nuclear plants joined the FRMS community in 2023, will be among the first to receive these new features. With almost five years of run time in the industry, Certrec continues to innovate, providing clients with the most powerful solution in the market for managing fatigue requirements. Bridget Johns, Project Manager at Certrec said of the update, "Shift callout provides another amazing feature that sets FRMS apart from others. It is innovative, easy to use, and analyzes overtime eligibility in seconds.”Shift Callout Management plays a crucial role in shift planning and scheduling, ensuring organizations effectively manage their workforce to meet operational demands. FRMS addresses these challenges by providing tools for conducting shift planning, allowing managers to forecast staffing needs, plan for peak periods, and verify that shifts are adequately covered. Managers can quickly identify vacancies and select the most suitable candidate to fill a position.FRMS further streamlines shift management through automated shift updates. When shifts are accepted, the system automatically updates the user's schedule as a callout, eliminating the need for manual intervention. By incorporating the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's 10 CFR Part 26 fatigue rule requirements, the system ensures that worker rest periods are adhered to, further promoting safety and compliance. Worker schedules are automatically updated, reducing the risk of human error and improving overall efficiency. Moreover, the system sends real-time notifications to workers about their updated schedules, keeping them informed and everyone in communication.Determining worker eligibility for shifts can be complex, especially in the nuclear industry where many plants are governed by stringent union rules in addition to fatigue management regulations. FRMS simplifies this process by quickly sorting worker eligibility across factors such as shift position, union rules (including overtime and seniority), fatigue rule requirements, and training qualifications. Our advanced algorithm ensures only workers with the correct qualifications are sent into the field.FRMS is an industry-wide solution to manage the challenges of nuclear fatigue. With the latest update, we extend this solution even further, keeping your work schedules up-to-date and reducing the risk of human error.To learn more about FRMS and how it can improve shift callout management for your plant, visit: saas-solutions/fatigue-rule-management-system/About Certrec:Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec's innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks.Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets.Certrec has helped more than 200 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 80+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.For press and media inquiries, please contact ....

