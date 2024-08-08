Infamous Whiskey Announces Distilled Spirits Plant (DSP) Permit Approval

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark Matuszek, Infamous Whiskey presidentGREENSBORO, GEORGIA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Craft distillery Infamous Whiskey announced the approval of their federal Distilled Spirits Plant (DSP) permit application from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Trade Bureau (TTB). Infamous Whiskey's DSP number is DSP-GA-20139 and will henceforth be displayed on their product packaging, select advertisements, and at their headquarters located in the beautiful Lake Oconee area of Greene County, Georgia at 208 East Broad Street in downtown Greensboro .On October 17, 2023 Infamous Whiskey purchased a 30,000+ square foot building to use as company headquarters. On April 16, 2024 they received unanimous approval from the City of Greensboro for the historic rezoning of their property to allow for a distillery. The following week Infamous Whiskey began the DSP application process which was officially filed June 18 by their attorney. The application included extensive background checks and vetting of corporate structure, construction plans, distillation practices, and processes.“We're pleased to announce we have officially acquired our DSP from the federal government. It's another big step for Infamous Whiskey and it achieves an important milestone. We would like to thank all of our stakeholders, supporters and to our supportive local community, all of whom we are truly grateful for,” commented Lorenze Tremonti, Infamous Whiskey CEO.“The DSP crucially advances our plans for construction, production, promotions, tastings, and more. We can now activate plans with suppliers and distributors, advertising campaigns, and fundraising efforts,” said Mark Matuszek, Infamous Whiskey president.The approval of the DSP permit allows Infamous Whiskey, Inc. to produce, bottle, rectify, process, or store beverage spirits such as bourbon whiskey, gin, rum, vodka, tequila, and liqueurs inside the designated bonded area of their distillery.“Now that our DSP permit is approved we look forward to getting to work. We anticipate our distillery becoming a must-visit stop for bourbon, whiskey, and spirits enthusiasts everywhere, especially those on the Georgia Distillery Tours. We have some unique ideas for immersive and interactive experiences we believe no one has ever done,” said Chris Roberts, Infamous Whiskey director of marketing.Another significant result of having the DSP permit is the Transfer in Bond license filing, which, after approval, will allow Infamous Whiskey to transfer spirits from one licensed location to another including their forthcoming bourbon line. The initial Infamous Bourbon releases will have a suggested retail list price (SRLP) ranging from approximately $30-$70 and include the following products:● Summer Wheat Bourbon,“Wheater's Select”: aged 4-6 years, a 4 grain blend which includes select seasonal wheat strains to accentuate sweetness on the palate. 99 proof.● Prohibition Proof Bourbon,“Speakeasy Strength”: aged 4-6 years, a 3 grain blend. An homage to America's infamous roaring '20s when spirits were strong. 115 proof.● Bourbon Whiskey,“Legacy Series'': aged 4-6 years, a 3 grain blend. A series of collectible releases, each featuring a tribute to an infamous historical figure. The first will be dedicated to Sheriff L.L. Wyatt of Greene County, Georgia who battled against bootlegging in the 1920s. His historic office is located steps away from the Infamous Whiskey distillery. 92 proof.“Prior to our DSP approval, we invested heavily in the bourbon line's creative process so we could move to retail quickly. The feedback from our focus groups has been overwhelmingly positive and we're excited to see our bourbon line come to life, born from a demand created through our involvement with NASCAR, the entertainment industry, large car shows, and other promotions,” commented Shaun Roberts, director of brand development.“We're extremely proud of our progress thus far and look to continue to build and gain further momentum. We have our beverage formulation, headquarters properly zoned, a brand that's received national media exposure, and now the approval of our DSP permit. The DSP permit is a very important milestone for our stakeholders, supporters and our company," said Peter M. Allen, Infamous Whiskey chairman and CFO.Learn more about Infamous Whiskey by visiting . Enjoy responsibly.For press inquiries, please contact:Chris Roberts, VP of Media & AdvertisingPhone: 706-449-0001Email: ...About Infamous WhiskeyInfamous Whiskey is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Infamous Whiskey invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live infamously. Learn more:About Greensboro, GeorgiaFounded in 1786, Greensboro is the county seat and hometown of Lake Oconee. It is steeped in southern history and tradition and rich with elegant antebellum homes and churches. Greensboro's "gaol" is one of the oldest penal structures in Georgia. The historical buildings in the downtown area are filled with enticing wares featuring antiques, clothing, gifts, and jewelry. Located about an hour from Atlanta, Augusta, and Athens makes Greensboro a popular destination. Learn more:Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.#whiskey #bourbon #bourbonwhiskey #distillery #georgiawhiskey #georgiadistillery #infamouswhiskey #liveinfamously #MadeInGreensboroGeorgia #MadeInGreensboroGA #WhoNeedsVodka

