Hodgson Consulting & Solutions Recognized As One Of The Fastest-Growing IT Solutions Provider In North America

CRN® Spotlights the Top IT Providers for Outstanding Performance and Growth

- Karla Zehnder, CEO of Hodgson Consulting & SolutionsBUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hodgson Consulting & Solutions , an IT Managed Services provider, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company® , has named Hodgson Consulting & Solutions to the No. 104 spot on CRN's 2024 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing and strongest-performing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants.Solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved significant sales growth over the previous two years-with business acceleration driven by forward-thinking strategies and expert technology knowledge."We are immensely grateful and honored to be recognized by CRN as one of the fastest-growing and top-performing IT solution providers in North America," said Karla Zehnder, CEO of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions. "This award is a testament to our team's passion, expertise, and professionalism, as well as our clients' trust and satisfaction. We strive to deliver the highest quality of service and protection to our clients, and we appreciate the opportunity to partner with them in achieving their business goals."Robert Zehnder, President of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, said "We are proud of our team for their hard work and expertise, and we thank our clients for their trust and loyalty. We look forward to continuing to provide them with the best solutions and support to help them achieve their business goals."“Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results.A portion of the 2024 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. Subscribe for your free copy of CRN magazine today. You can also view the complete list online at .About Hodgson Consulting & SolutionsHodgson Consulting & Solutions has been providing managed IT and cloud computing services for small to midsized businesses of all markets in the Chicago area and beyond for over 20 years. We understand the unique technology challenges of businesses with multiple locations or an offsite workforce, providing a centralized IT solution to help clients eliminate the frustrations, obstacles, and inefficiencies that come with remote collaboration.We help our clients make the best IT choices that will keep them working safely, securely, productively, and cost-effectively so they can focus on growing their businesses, not slowing them down. For more information about Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, visit .About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Company...

