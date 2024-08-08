Major Updates For Elevate By Almalinux - Upgrade With Ease From Centos To Almalinux 9 And Others

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux, the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that users can now upgrade in-place from CentOS Linux 6 or 7 and Scientific Linux 7 to AlmaLinux OS and others via a group of new features.First announced by AlmaLinux in 2021, ELevate combines two key components: updates to the open source LEAPP project and a data library called leapp-data . These together allow users to upgrade in-place from an unsupported operating system to a modern operating system, and then from 8 to 9 of that operating system.Now supporting upgrading in-place for users on CentOS 6, Scientific Linux 7 and CentOS Stream 8, the new release of ELevate also sports expanded repository support, including EPEL, MariaDB, Nginx, PostgreSQL, Imunify, and KernelCare.ELevate will also now automatically scan for - and alert for - hardware that isn't supported in the destination operating system, helping ensure more successful upgrades. This is even more important because versions 8.10 and 9.4 of AlmaLinux included expanded hardware support, adding more than 150 storage and network devices that were disabled in Red Hat and those promising to duplicate RHEL exactly.“It's exciting to help simplify the upgrade process for users facing difficult updates on otherwise languishing devices,” said Andrew Lukoshko, lead architect at AlmaLinux and a member of the AlmaLinux Engineering Steering Committee (ALESCo).“These latest ELevate improvements also play an important role in ensuring overall online safety.”ELevate has been used by admins spanning countless industries and at home on more than 500,000 devices, upgrading to a supported operating system without migrating their data.“AlmaLinux sees this latest move toward added convenience for users as a formidable contribution to the health of the overall ecosystem,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.“Complementing what Red Hat provides, we're always pleased to help streamline the path toward a stable and secure operating system – and today's announcement is simply the latest example of that ongoing effort.”Both the leapp scripts and leap--data are open for contribution and hosted in the AlmaLinux GitHub project here: . Development, documentation, testing, demos, and support are just some of the ways the AlmaLinux community contributes to the success of the ELevate project.For more information, visit elevate/About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

