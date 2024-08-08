Azerbaijani Athletes To Compete In Seven Sports At Paralympics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee has organized a press conference ahead of the 2024 Summer Paralympics, Azernews reports.

Head of the Sports Department at National Paralympic Committee Shahvaled Aliyev addressed the event.

"We will participate in 7 sports with 19 licenses at the Paralympics. Azerbaijan is represented in 7 sports for the first time," he said.

Shahvaled Aliyev stressed that the main goal is to properly represent Azerbaijan in Paris. He expressed his hope that Azerbaijani Paralympic team will return home from the 2024 Summer Paralympics with a number of medals.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics mark the first time Paris will take place in Paris, France from August 28 to September 8.

The programme for the 2024 Summer Paralympics includes 271 events for men, 235 events for women, and 43 mixed or open events.

The IPC considered bids for golf, karate, para dancesport, and powerchair football to be added to the Paralympic programme.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani team won a total of 19 medals, including 14 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze, finishing in the top ten at the Summer Paralympic Games held in Tokyo.

