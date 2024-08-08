Azerbaijani Athletes To Compete In Seven Sports At Paralympics
Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee has organized a press
conference ahead of the 2024 Summer Paralympics,
Azernews reports.
Head of the Sports Department at National Paralympic Committee
Shahvaled Aliyev addressed the event.
"We will participate in 7 sports with 19 licenses at the
Paralympics. Azerbaijan is represented in 7 sports for the first
time," he said.
Shahvaled Aliyev stressed that the main goal is to properly
represent Azerbaijan in Paris. He expressed his hope that
Azerbaijani Paralympic team will return home from the 2024 Summer
Paralympics with a number of medals.
The 2024 Summer Paralympics mark the first time Paris will take
place in Paris, France from August 28 to September 8.
The programme for the 2024 Summer Paralympics includes 271
events for men, 235 events for women, and 43 mixed or open
events.
The IPC considered bids for golf, karate, para dancesport, and
powerchair football to be added to the Paralympic programme.
It should be noted that Azerbaijani team won a total of 19
medals, including 14 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze, finishing in the
top ten at the Summer Paralympic Games held in Tokyo.
