Media reports India emptying diplomatic staff from violence-struck Bangladesh

(MENAFN) In response to escalating violence and unrest in Bangladesh, India has taken the precautionary measure of evacuating all non-essential staff and their families from its embassy and consulates, according to a report by The Tribune citing anonymous sources. The decision was prompted by widespread protests that have resulted in the resignation and departure of Prime Hasina from the country.



While operations remain active in Bangladesh, New Delhi has opted to relocate personnel deemed non-essential to ensure their safety. India maintains diplomatic missions not only in the capital Dhaka but also in key cities such as Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet. Despite the evacuation, Indian diplomats continue their work in Bangladesh.



Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar informed parliament on Wednesday that approximately 19,000 Indians reside in Bangladesh, including around 9,000 students. Most of the students had returned to India when the violence initially erupted.



In tandem with the evacuation, India's Border Security Force (BSF) has reportedly increased security measures along the Indo-Bangladesh border. This move aims to prevent any spillover of instability into Indian territory as the situation in Bangladesh remains fluid.



Following her resignation, Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India and was accommodated at a safe house near New Delhi after landing at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. Reports suggest she has explored asylum options in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Russia, after her initial request to stay in the UK encountered obstacles.



Meanwhile, the United States has reportedly revoked Hasina's visa, indicating a closed door to potential asylum in the United States. Relations between Bangladesh and the United States have been strained, with the Biden administration criticizing the country's recent general elections as neither fair nor free.



The developments in Bangladesh continue to evolve, prompting neighboring countries and the international community to monitor the situation closely amid concerns over stability and the welfare of residents and foreign nationals alike. India's measured response underscores its commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens and diplomats while navigating the complexities of regional geopolitics.

