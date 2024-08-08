Canada to evacuate diplomatic children from Israel amid mounting middle east war

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Canadian announced its decision to withdraw the children of Canadian diplomats from Israel due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The move comes amidst fears of a broader regional conflict involving Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah. The ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, which has resulted in substantial casualties and a severe humanitarian crisis, has intensified concerns. The situation has been further exacerbated by recent high-profile assassinations, including Hamas bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut, followed by threats of retaliation against Israel.



In response to these heightened fears, the Canadian Ministry of Global Affairs has arranged for the temporary relocation of diplomats' children and their guardians to a safe third country. Notably, there are no dependents living with diplomats stationed in Ramallah, West Bank, or Beirut. Additionally, Canada has issued travel warnings to its citizens, advising against travel to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank due to the unpredictable security situation. Despite these precautions, Canadian embassies in Tel Aviv and Beirut, along with the representative office to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, remain operational and continue to offer essential services to Canadians.



