Allegations arise regarding America spying on Tulsi Gabbard

(MENAFN) Recent revelations by a group of Air Marshal whistleblowers have sparked controversy over allegations that the United States has placed former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard under intensive air traffic surveillance. Gabbard, who served in for eight years and ran for the presidential nomination in 2020 before leaving the party in 2022, has reportedly been included in the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) 'Quiet Skies' program.



According to reports from the Air Marshal National Council (AMNC), Gabbard is subjected to rigorous monitoring whenever she travels by air. The AMNC's director, Sonya LaBosco, disclosed that Gabbard's flights are monitored by a substantial security detail, including two Explosive Detection Canine Teams, a Transportation Security Specialist specializing in explosives, a plainclothes TSA Supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshals (FAMs) on each flight.



The AMNC, known for its advocacy on behalf of air marshals, has highlighted these claims through social media platforms, asserting that their whistleblowers stand ready to provide evidence to substantiate these assertions. They further allege that the TSA and FAMS have initiated similar surveillance measures against high-profile conservative politicians, characterizing these actions as part of a broader domestic surveillance effort by the Department of Homeland Security.



Accusations from LaBosco suggest that the Quiet Skies program, originally intended to enhance aviation security, is now being misused to target individuals perceived as security risks, including attendees of the January 6, 2021 protest at the United States Capitol and their families. The AMNC's statements have drawn attention to concerns over civil liberties and government overreach, with implications that extend beyond Gabbard's case to encompass broader political implications.



Critics of these surveillance practices argue that such measures could potentially infringe upon individuals' rights to privacy and due process, particularly when applied based on political affiliations or activities. As these allegations continue to unfold, they fuel ongoing debates regarding the balance between national security imperatives and civil liberties protections in the United States.



The controversy surrounding Gabbard's inclusion in the Quiet Skies program underscores the complexities and challenges faced by government agencies tasked with safeguarding national security, amidst heightened tensions and evolving threats. Moving forward, scrutiny over these surveillance practices is likely to intensify, prompting calls for transparency and accountability in how such programs are implemented and justified by federal authorities.

