PHCC Emphasizes Dual Benefits Of Breastfeeding For Mothers And Children

Doha, Qatar: Under the slogan“Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All,” launched by the Global Breastfeeding Collective to celebrate this year's World Breastfeeding Week, the Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) has spearheaded a campaign to raise community awareness about the vital importance of breastfeeding for both mother and child, in collaboration with the of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation. National efforts were united under the supervision of the health sector to support breastfeeding through the implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI).

This initiative promotes and supports breastfeeding by incorporating various laws, programs, and policies that advocate for breastfeeding practices.

Dr. Sadriya Al Kohji, Assistant Medical Director for Child and Adolescent Services at PHCC, highlighted the extensive reach of the campaign. It included a live Instagram session designed to explain the importance of breastfeeding and offer guidance on continuing it after childbirth. Additionally, a television interview further emphasized the critical role of breastfeeding in promoting the health of both the child and the community. To encourage immediate breastfeeding, PHCC distributed breastfeeding covers to new mothers during postpartum home visits.

PHCC has also established educational booths at all health centers, where brochures in Arabic and English are available. These materials outline the significant benefits of breastfeeding, including its role in protecting against common childhood illnesses and infections. Breastfeeding is not only beneficial in the short term but also ensures long-term health benefits. Breast milk contains natural antibodies that protect against common childhood diseases such as diarrhea and various infections. Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of a child's life, with no other foods or liquids, not even water. After six months, breastfeeding should continue alongside the introduction of complementary foods until the child reaches two years of age, as breast milk remains crucial in meeting some of the child's nutritional needs. Studies show that individuals who were breastfed are less likely to experience obesity, overweight, type 2 diabetes, and tend to have higher intelligence levels.

Dr. Al Kohji also noted that the benefits of breastfeeding extend to the mother. It helps reduce complications during the first weeks after birth, lowers the risk of developing various cancers, including breast and ovarian cancer, and decreases the likelihood of type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, breastfeeding can alleviate stress and anxiety, which may contribute to postpartum depression. It also helps prevent chronic conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and high blood fat levels. Breastfeeding provides a clean, temperature-appropriate food source, saving mothers both time and money. It also serves as a natural method of family planning and spacing between births, thereby supporting the mother's health.