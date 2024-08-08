North Media Q2 2024 Interim Report: Invitation To Investor Webcast
8 August 2024
Following the release of the Q2 2024 interim report on 15 August 2024 North media will present its financial results on a webcast on 16 August 2024 at 14.00 (CEST).
On the webcast, Kåre Wigh, CFO of North Media, will comment on the Group's financial performance and provide insights to the introduction of technologies to sort, pack and distribute leaflets to the Swedish market, which is an important step in the integration of SDR Svensk Direktreklam in the Last Mile business area.
The webcast will be conducted in Danish, while associated slides will be in English. Questions can be asked and answered in both languages. A transcript in English of the full webcast will be made available at North Media's website as soon as possible after the event.
Please register for the webcast, which includes the option to ask questions in writing, here .
If you would like to ask questions orally, please also register here to receive dial-in details.
For further information, please contact
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, ...
