UN Relief, Works Agency sound alarm over dire situation facing more than 50,000 kids in Gaza

(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has sounded alarm bells over the dire situation facing more than 50,000 children in Gaza who urgently require treatment for acute malnutrition. The agency's stark assessment highlights the devastating impact of prolonged conflict and siege on Gaza's vulnerable population, particularly its youngest members.



Reports from Defense for Children International underscore the tragic consequences of the humanitarian crisis. In Shujaiya, east of Gaza City, a mother recounted the heartbreaking ordeal of her three-month-old son, Anwar al-Khodari, who succumbed to malnutrition in Kamal Adwan Hospital. She described the desperate circumstances faced by families like hers, deprived of essential supplies such as formula milk due to the ongoing siege imposed by the occupying authorities.



Anwar's tragic death is emblematic of a larger crisis unfolding in Gaza, where medical sources report that at least 37 children have died from famine-related causes in recent months. These deaths represent only a fraction of the total impact, with countless others suffering from severe malnutrition and its debilitating effects.



The deliberate deprivation of adequate food and nutrition by the occupying authorities exacerbates an already dire situation, leading to widespread health issues, stunted growth, and a devastating rise in child mortality rates. The systematic denial of essential resources not only perpetuates humanitarian suffering but also violates basic human rights principles.



The international community has been urged to address the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza, advocating for unrestricted access to vital supplies and medical care to mitigate further loss of life among its vulnerable population. Efforts to alleviate the crisis must include sustained diplomatic pressure and coordinated humanitarian aid to ensure that Palestinian children and families receive the support they urgently require to survive and thrive amidst ongoing adversity.

