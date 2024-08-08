Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Third Quarter Results

Consistent with the seasonal nature of its business, the Partnership typically experiences a net loss in the third quarter of its fiscal year.

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $17.2 million, or $0.27 per Common Unit, compared to a net loss of $5.3 million, or $0.08 per Common Unit, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA, as defined and reconciled below) for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $27.0 million, compared to $33.0 million in the prior year third quarter.

In announcing these results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael A. Stivala said, "Widespread unseasonably warm temperatures experienced during the peak winter heating months in our fiscal 2024 second quarter continued into the third quarter of fiscal 2024, with periods of extreme heat in certain parts of the country.

By contrast, the prior year third quarter benefited from colder average temperatures that generated a late burst of heat-related customer demand from our residential customer base. However, incremental volumes resulting from growth in certain counter-seasonal customer segments, coupled with effective management of selling prices and expenses, helped offset the impact of warmer weather.

During the third quarter, we completed two propane acquisitions in strategic markets in Nevada and Florida, investing more than $12.0 million, while also reducing debt by $10.5 million using excess cash flows from operations."

Mr. Stivala continued, "In our renewable natural gas ("RNG") operations, while overall revenues at our Stanfield, Arizona facility have been negatively influenced by lower environmental attribute prices, particularly in the California Low Carbon Fuel Standards market, we remain focused on driving operational excellence, making improvements in feedstock intake and production levels, and growing revenue opportunities.

During the fiscal 2024 third quarter, operational enhancements have resulted in an increase in feedstocks processed and increased levels of daily RNG injection at the Stanfield facility.

Additionally, we are making excellent progress in advancing the construction activities at our Columbus and Adirondack facilities."

Mr. Stivala concluded, "We continue to execute on our long-term strategic growth plans – investing in the growth of our core propane business, driving operational excellence in the build out of our renewable energy platform, and maintaining a disciplined approach to deploying additional capital to foster the strength of the balance sheet."

Retail propane gallons sold in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 of 71.7 million gallons decreased 8.6% compared to the prior year, primarily due to warmer weather across most of the Partnership's operating territories.

Average temperatures (as measured by heating degree days) across all of the Partnership's service territories during the third quarter were 14% warmer than normal and 10% warmer than the prior year third quarter.

Average propane prices (basis Mont Belvieu, Texas) for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 11.5% compared to the prior year third quarter.

Total gross margin of $160.2 million for the third quarter decreased $8.0 million, or 4.7%, compared to the prior year third quarter, primarily due to lower volumes sold, partially offset by higher unit margins. Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 included a $3.2 million unrealized loss attributable to the mark-to-market adjustment for derivative instruments used in risk management activities, compared to a $3.0 million unrealized loss in the prior year third quarter.

These non-cash adjustments, which were reported in cost of products sold, were excluded from Adjusted EBITDA for both periods. Excluding the impact of the mark-to-market adjustments, propane unit margins increased $0.07 per gallon, or 3.8%, compared to the prior year third quarter.

Combined operating and general and administrative expenses of $135.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased $2.1 million, or 1.6%, compared to the prior year third quarter, primarily due to lower volume-related variable operating costs, lower variable compensation, and cost savings and efficiencies realized in our RNG operations, offset to an extent by an increase in self-insurance accruals.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Partnership utilized cash flows from operating activities to acquire two retail propane businesses, to make additional investments in Oberon Fuels and Independence Hydrogen, in support of the Partnership's long-term strategic goals, and to repay $10.5 million in borrowings under the revolving credit facility.

The Total Consolidated Leverage Ratio, as defined in the Partnership's credit agreement, for the twelve-month period ending June 29, 2024 was 4.68x.

As previously announced on July 25, 2024, the Partnership's Board of Supervisors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.325 per Common Unit for the three months ended June 29, 2024.

On an annualized basis, this distribution rate equates to $1.30 per Common Unit. The distribution is payable on August 13, 2024 to Common Unitholders of record as of August 6, 2024.

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to future business expectations, capital expenditures, strategic investments, project developments and financial condition and results of operations of the Partnership, based on management's current good faith expectations and beliefs concerning future developments.

Some of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date made. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law.

